New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash: Our Preview/Viewing Guide

Kicking off at 8 pm ET with hosts Keith Urban and Rachel Smith, here's our viewers' guide to CBS's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash.

If you're not looking to spend New Year's Eve night "rockin'" with Ryan Seacrest over on ABC or throwing back shots with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen over on CNN, you might want to check out what four-time Grammy Award-winner Keith Urban and Rachel Smith (Entertainment Tonight) have going on during CBS's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash. Here's a look at what you need to know about the star-studded celebration – from when and where to watch and who's set to join hosts Urban and Smith to a chance to win some live music experiences in 2025 and much more!

When & Where Can We Watch CBS's "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash"? Airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+*, the year-end special is set for Tuesday, December 31 (8-10 pm ET/PT, 10:30 pm-1:30 am ET/PT). At midnight central at Bicentennial Park's main stage, the famed Musical Note will drop to usher in the new year.

Who's Set to Perform During CBS's "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash"? The five-hour broadcast will feature 40+ back-to-back performances from a killer lineup of artists.

We're talking Big & Rich, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Tyler Hubbard, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Parker McCollum, Shaboozey, Brittney Spencer, Chris Stapleton, Zach Top, and Lainey Wilson. In addition, we've got Urban, Kane Brown, and Jelly Roll, who will headline from Bicentennial Park. Also, Katelyn Brown will join her husband, Kane Brown, on a song, and Alana Springsteen will join Urban for a song.

Comedians Bert Kreischer and Leanne Morgan, Montana Jordan (CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage), and Bunnie Xo are also set to appear.

Who Will Be Counting Down During CBS's "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash"? Dustin Lynch and WCBS-New York weather anchor Lonnie Quinn will count down with the East Coast at midnight ET live from Timew Square for New York's Ball Drop. Urban and Smith will keep the party going through midnight CT to celebrate Nashville's Music Note Drop at the Bicentennial Mall stage.

CBS's "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash" Is Giving You a Chance to Win Live Music! One lucky winner will win tickets for up to 10 live shows in 2025 featuring the artists who appeared during the year-end special. If you're reading this, then you need to head here now because the sweepstakes ends TONIGHT at 10 pm ET (with the winner set to be announced live during the show).

Who Made CBS's "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash" Happen? Directed by Sandra Restrepo, the year-end special is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with Music City Inc., the foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service.

