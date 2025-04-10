Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Teaser: Evil Is Beginning to Bloom

With Season 18 kicking off on May 8th, here's an official teaser, key art poster, and images for Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution.

When we last checked in on how things were going with Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, we had just finished celebrating the news that the series would be back for a 19th season when we were treated to some very cool character profile key art posters spotlighting the season's major players. With less than a month to go until Season 18 starts hitting screens, the streaming service offered our best look yet at what's to come. When the series returns on May 8th, it will have been six months since prisoners attacked the notorious "Sicarius Killer," Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) – leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin wreaking havoc all over the country. In order to stop this nefarious group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit who has his own agenda. Check out the official teaser trailer above – with a new key art poster and season images waiting for you below:

The streaming series stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and RJ Hatanaka – with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. In addition, fans can look forward to seeing Matthew Gray Gubler's (CBS's Einstein) Dr. Spencer Reid return for an episode. In addition, Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) has joined the cast as Dr. Julia Ochoa, one of the country's leading neuropsychiatrists who is assigned to help a high-profile patient recover from his injury-induced brain trauma. She clashes with Alvez (Rodriguez), who believes in a more aggressive approach than her gentle approach. Produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios, Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

