EVE Frontier Will Launch Another Free Trial Access For Ten Days

Those looking to try out EVE Frontier will get their chance tomorrow, as the game will have a Free Trial Access for ten days

Article Summary Experience EVE Frontier free for 10 days, starting April 11. Sign up online for this trial access.

Play in the EVE Online universe as you survive in a player-driven space sandbox.

Explore and exploit a cosmos warped by supermassive black holes and rogue AI.

Use Smart Assemblies to create, trade, and rebuild civilization with custom tools.

Developer and publisher CCP Games announced they will hold a ten-day free trial for EVE Frontier this weekend, as you can try the latest build starting tomorrow. From April 11-21, you can play a sample of the new space survival MMO set within the EVE Online universe. In order to do so, you need to sign up for it on their website, granting you limited-time access while they continue to take notes on gameplay and further its development.

EVE Frontier

In EVE Frontier, CCP Games is creating a deep player-driven sandbox for a new era. Cast into a cruel and brutal cosmos, you have been lost to time and lost to light. To survive, you will need to explore, exploit and expand in the face of perpetual annihilation. The Frontier is a shattered region of space, warped by the presence of supermassive black holes gravitationally bound in a macabre dance. Rogue AI infests its depths; corrupting and consuming the remnants of what still stands.

With all players on one single-shard server, death and opportunity lurk in equal measure. Awareness is power: your skill as a pilot and strategic choices determine the outcome of every encounter, whether you favor hit-and-run tactics, stealth, or all-out warfare. Exploit the Frontier's natural resources to upgrade your ship with vital technology and acquire new capabilities. Obtain fuel, the lifeblood of your journey, to power your travel as you overcome its dangers. A community-driven and dynamic economy allows you to create custom currencies, establish markets, and trade assets, services, and reputation in a truly open environment.

Rebuild civilization from its ashes by using Smart Assemblies, an open-ended platform, to construct and program infrastructure within space. Expand your influence through defenses, trading posts and multiple types of functionality, each imbued with a programmable layer that links the world of the Frontier to the real world outside of it. Develop your own ideas or address the needs of others: from mission systems to private economies, Smart Assemblies unlocks third-party development with a toolkit for creators to build beyond a virtual world.

