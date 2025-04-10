Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, The Walking Dead

New The Walking Dead 1/18 Merle Dixon Coming Soon from Hiya

The Walking Dead returns to Hiya Toys as they debut their latest 1/18 scale figure with the debut of Merle Dixon

Article Summary Experience The Walking Dead 1/18 scale with Merle Dixon, detailed and ready for the apocalypse.

Hiya Toys captures Michael Rooker's likeness perfectly in this 4-inch action figure.

Merle includes swappable hands, an assault rifle, a pistol, and a themed display base.

Pre-order now for $24.99; Merle Dixon is set for a Q1 2025 release to your collection.

Merle Dixon, portrayed by Michael Rooker in The Walking Dead, was introduced in the first season and is the older brother of Daryl Dixon. Rick's group initially abandoned him due to his actions and uncontrollable behavior. Merle would later return as a lieutenant for The Governor in Woodbury, sporting a new metal prosthetic arm with a bayonet. This was due to him severing his own hand to escape handcuffs used by Rick Grimes when left on top of a building. Merle helped push Daryl Dixon into a fan-favorite character, and his complicated history with his brother used his story to new heights.

Hiya Toys is now returning to The Walking Dead once again with a new 1/18 scale action figure of Merle. Standing roughly 4" tall, the apocalypse awaits with Merle featuring an impressive head sculpt, which surely captures the likeness of the actor. He will also feature a The Walking Dead themed display base, swappable hands, along with an assault rifle and pistol accessory. Hiya Toys has Merle priced at $24.99, he is set for a Q1 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live online.

HIYA Exquisite Mini Series 1/18 The Walking Dead Merle

"After the Wildfire virus' outbreak leads to the collapse of civilization, leaving survivors to struggle for their lives. Rick Grimes wakes to an apocalyptic world due to his shotgun coma. Daryl's older brother, Merle Dixon, constantly torns between ruthless survival and morality, ultimately sacrifices himself to protect Dary by luring walkers away to protect Daryl."

"This brand new EXQUISITE MINI series Merle action figure stands 10.5CM tall, based on the original appearance from The Walking Dead, faithfully replicating the facial details. He wears a lightweight and agile shirt, and his right arm is equipped with an aged effect prosthetic, fully showcasing his expeirence as former right-hand man of The Governor. In terms of weapons, Merle comes with 1x rifle and 1x pistol. Each accessory is intricately detailed, even at the 1/18 scale."

