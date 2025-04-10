Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter 2-Night Premiere Event Set (TRAILER)

Set for a two-night premiere on May 25 & 26, here's the trailer for TNT and Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter.

Dean Devlin leads the magical universe expansion with a fresh team of eclectic heroes.

New adventures feature time-travel mysteries, King Arthur's Camelot, and historic vampire encounters.

Produced by Electric Entertainment with Christian Kane returning as Jacob Stone.

How does a trailer for Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter sound? How about a key art poster? How about news that the highly-anticipated series is set to debut on Sunday, May 25th (following NBA Playoffs coverage), and Monday, May 26th (following NHL Playoffs coverage)? Well, guess what? You're getting all three – with the trailer waiting for you above, the key art poster waiting for you below, and the two-night premiere event officially confirmed. "The universe of 'The Librarians' has expanded, and we are so excited to present this exciting Season of 'The Next Chapter!'" shared Devlin. "We're confident the fans will fall in love with these new characters and that a whole new audience will be seduced into this wonderful and magical world."

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). In addition, Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars – with Christian Kane also guest-starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

"The original 'Librarians' was a top-rated series on TNT for four seasons, and we are thrilled to bring 'The Next Chapter' home to our network, with all of the spellbinding adventures, legendary magic, and mystique that fans love," shared Jason Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks. "This new entry in the beloved franchise reinforces our commitment to high-quality scripted content that features the drama, adventure, and thrills our viewers expect from a TNT original."

The Magical universe of #TheLibrarians is about to expand in "The Next Chapter" with a two night season premiere starting May 25th on @tntdrama! Return to the wonder or discover it for the first time! Why? Because magic #IfYouKnowYouKnow pic.twitter.com/DSLfXR6Ub1 — Dean Devlin (@Dean_Devlin) April 10, 2025 Show Full Tweet

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

