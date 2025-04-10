Posted in: Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Popeyes

Popeyes Decided To Sell Their Pickles In Fortnite Creative

Popeyes has created its own Fortnite Creative island for a new promotion, as you go off on the Pickle Quest to possibly get free food

Article Summary Popeyes launches a Fortnite Creative island with a Pickle Quest for free food rewards.

Participate in the Pickle Quest from April 11-13 to win exclusive Popeyes promo codes.

Take screenshots in-game to redeem real-world rewards via Popeyes' app or website.

The limited-time Popeyes Pickle Menu includes unique pickle-infused items for fans.

Popeyes has decided to do their own video game integration crossover for a new promotional event, as they encourage players to go on the Pickle Quest in Fortnite. If you weren't aware, the company launched a new Pickle Menu with some items infused or flavored with pickles. To get the word out, they have crafted a new Fortnite Creative island with a challenge for those looking to get some free grub in return. We have the details below, along with the island code, but you only have until April 13 to complete the quest!

Fortnite Creative – Popeyes Pickle Quest

Since launching the limited-time Pickle Menu last week, Popeyes has sparked a full-on pickle frenzy. The full menu is flying off shelves and the Fried Pickles are selling out. Be sure to get your hands on the tangy, crispy snack that's taken over menus, social media and now — the multiverse. To celebrate, Popeyes is taking the briny obsession into Fortnite. From April 11-13, Fortnite pickle-loving players can quest into the wildly popular "Murder Mystery" island (Code 5253-8468-3364) to discover a Popeyes restaurant built entirely within Fortnite. The activation was created in collaboration with Good Gamers, the team responsible for developing the island and earning its distinction as the 2024 Fortnite Island of the Year at the Game Awards.

The challenge? Starting April 11, players will be encouraged to screen grab themselves wearing the pickle skin inside the Popeyes in-game restaurant, then post it to X tagging @Popeyes and adding #PopeyesPickleQuestCoupon. In return, they'll receive a DM with an exclusive promo code for the Popeyes app or website, unlocking a reward IRL. No pickle skin? No problem. It's encouraged but not required for the promotion. This isn't just a few pickles on the side — it's a full-on pickle takeover. And between the in-game drop and in-store sellout, fans will need to move fast before the Pickle Menu disappears. The full Popeyes Pickle Menu includes:

Pickle Glaze Sandwich

Pickle Glaze Bone-In & Boneless Wings

Fried Pickles

Pickle Lemonade

