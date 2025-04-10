Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

NECA Unveils New Gangster Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4-Pack

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back as they are going undercover as gangsters with a new 4-pack set from NECA

Article Summary NECA releases new Gangster TMNT 4-Pack inspired by Mirage Studios' original comics.

The Turtles join Casey Jones in a noir-style adventure from Issue #14, "The Unmentionables".

Figures feature unique gangster designs with accessories like bandanas and brass knuckles.

Available at Target Haulathon and online, with collector-friendly packaging by Kevin Eastman.

NECA is back with a brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figure set as they return to the original Mirage Studios comics. Issue #14, titled "The Unmentionables," was released in 1988 and is a fun, self-contained noir-style story featuring Casey Jones as the main character in a parody of a hardboiled detective. The Turtles take a back seat in this issue while Casey steps into the spotlight, complete with a trench coat, fedora, and a monologue-heavy narration that plays off classic pulp detective stories. The plot revolves around the mysterious disappearance of a brass cow statue, a popular landmark for a shop that Casey Jones remembered visiting often as a kid. While the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are hardly featured, the cover of the comic features the Gangster Turtles. This design fits with the story but was never used until today as NECA unveiled their Mirage Studios Gangster Turtles 4-Pack.

Your favorite turtles have been reimagined for this noir-style story as they now run New York. Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo are here with Donny in a blue trench coat, Leo in a sweater with Brass Knuckles, Raph in a Bowler Hat, and Mickey in another trench coat. This Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles extends the stories of the turtles to a new decade and other accessories include swappable bandanas, extra hands a safe, dynamite, a bag of money, and a pocket watch. NECA's Gangster Turtles is part of Target Haulathon and is set to arrive in-store now and online on April 11, at 9 AM EST for $149.99.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Mirage Comics) – Gangster Turtles

"As seen in issue #14 of Eastman & Laird's original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics from Mirage Studios! Shh… do NOT mention these figures to anyone! In search of the stolen brass cow, these Gangster Turtles are ready to join your TMNT collection. This 7-inch scale action figure set includes the whole crew—Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo—not to mention new expressions that are compatible with NECA's previous Mirage Turtles 4-Pack (sold separately). We'd also be remiss not to mention it comes in collector-friendly packaging with amazing, original artwork by Kevin Eastman!"

