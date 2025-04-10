Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: yu gi oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals New 2025 Mega-Pack Tin

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game has revealed one of the first releases coming out this Fall as they showed off the 2025 Mega-Pack Tin

Article Summary Discover the Yu-Gi-Oh! 2025 Mega-Pack Tin, complete with exciting new card sets and options for collectors.

Choose between the collectible metal tin or the Mega-Pack Bundle for a cost-effective Yu-Gi-Oh experience.

Get three Mega-Packs in each option, with Starlight Rares, Prismatic Secret Rares, Ultra Rares, and Commons.

Retailing at $21 starting September 5, 2025; purchase at mass retailers or Official Tournament Stores.

Konami revealed one of their first new releases for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game for the Fall as they showed off the 2025 Mega-Pack Tin. This is the annual release that you can get as either a collectible metal tin or go tin-free with the new Mega-Pack Bundle. Each will be packed with a new set of cards for the game, as you'll be able to snag three Starlight Rares, three Prismatic Secret Rares, nine Ultra Rares, and 24 Commons. We have the full details below as the tin will run you $21 when it's released on September 5, 2025.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game – 2025 Mega-Pack Tin

Big changes for this year's tins, as you'll be able to get the annual Mega-Packs with or without the metal tin itself – and save a little money in the process! As always, the centerpiece of the 2025 Mega-Pack Tin is the three Mega-Packs inside, each pack with a guaranteed variety of card rarities. This year's tins come with a new twist, though. You can get the standard metal tin (the 'tin' tin, so to speak) like always, or skip the metal tin and get just the Mega-Packs inside, with the separate 2025 Mega-Pack Bundle. Either way, you still get your three Mega-Packs, but let's look at how they're different. The 2025 Mega-Pack Tin (the actual 'tin' tin) comes with:

One metal tin, giving a whole new meaning to the "Heart of the Cards!"

Three Deck Dividers showing off the cool art images depicted on the metal tin

Three Mega-Packs, each containing one Starlight Rare, one Prismatic Secret Rare, three Ultra Rares, and 8 Common cards, per Mega-Pack

Grab a 'tin' tin to get a cool collectible tin you can store your Decks in, plus brand-new Deck Dividers to organize your cards, along with your three Mega-Packs! Available at your favorite mass retailer or Official Tournament Store! The 2025 Mega-Pack Bundle comes with:

Three Mega-Packs, each containing one Starlight Rare, one Prismatic Secret Rare, three Ultra Rares, and 8 Common cards per Mega-Pack

Grab the bundles if you're a Duelist who just wants to open a lot of Mega-Packs, skipping the metal tin and the Deck Dividers, and going straight for the packs! Whether you get the 2025 Mega-Pack Tin or the 2025 Mega-Pack Bundle, your three Mega-Packs combined will always give you a grand total of three Starlight Rare

