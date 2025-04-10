Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW, Vault | Tagged: alex toth, zorro

Alien Books To Publish Zorro Comics Through IDW Publishing

Alien Books adds Zorro comics to their line, alongside Valiant Entertainment, and will publish through IDW Publishing

Alien Books has added the Zorro license, courtesy of Zorro Productions, Inc, to their lineup. Including both new comic book series and classic work by Alex Toth. Zorro will join Alien's catalogue of licensed properties, including the Valiant Comics characters, overseas manga, and translated editions of Juan Gimenez's classic graphic novels. Alien Books states that they will "give the iconic swordsman the spotlight he deserves across a variety of crowdfunding, retail projects, direct market releases, and book store titles" and Zorro titles will be published through IDW Publishing as part of their new co-publishing deal.

Originally created in 1919 by author Johnston McCulley, the masked avenger Zorro has appeared in many books, TV series, films and comic books released worldwide. Zorro's rich comic book history includes stints with publishers Dell Comics, Gold Key, Marvel and Dynamite, among others, including a recent stint from Sean Gordon Murphy. Other creators of the comic books have included Alex Toth, Warren Tufts, Don MacGregor, Matt Wagner, Jesse Marsh, Mel Keefer, Ruben Procopio, Paul S. Newman, Frank Miller, Russ Manning, Thomas Yeates, Dan Spiegle, Alex Ross, Francesco Francavilla, Howard Chaykin, and even Quentin Tarantino for a Django Unchained crossover.

"We're overjoyed to be working with Zorro Productions, Inc. to bring back classic Zorro stories in deluxe remastered editions and spearhead new and exciting adventures with some of today's most talented comics creators," said Alien Books Director and Editor-in-Chief Matias Timarchi.

John Gertz, President of Zorro Productions, Inc. stated, "For decades we have utilized a fresh, innovative approach with top talent to enhance the Zorro's universe of characters, the Zorro brand and franchise. Our relationship with Alien Books is yet another example of our commitment to our fans and Zorro!"

One of the first projects to be released from Alien Books under this new licensing agreement will be a Kickstarter campaign for a deluxe hardcover edition of Alex Toth's Zorro series from 1958 featuring remastered colours and lettering along with a story by Howard Chaykin and Eduardo Risso, for the first time in English. The crowdfunding campaign will offer add-ons including limited edition Zorro busts, trading cards and prints. The project will launch on the 23rd of April 2025, and interested backers can sign up now to be notified when it goes live. Additional 'Zorro' projects will be announced in the months to come and will be available to order for comic shops and bookstores through IDW Publishing's solicitations.

