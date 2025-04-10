Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, dc comics

Bow Before Darkseid for Beast Kingdom's New DC Comics DAH Collection

Beast Kingdom is back and stepping into the DC Universe with a brand new set of DC Comics Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures

Created by Jack Kirby, Darkseid seeks the universe-dominating Anti-Life Equation.

Figures include a fabric suit, removable cape, and swappable hands for dynamic poses.

Set for Q1 2026 release, Darkseid figure is priced at $87.99, pre-orders are now live.

Darkseid is one of DC Comics' most powerful and menacing villains. Created by Jack Kirby in 1970 during his Fourth World saga, Darkseid first appeared in Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen #134. As the tyrannical ruler of Apokolips, Darkseid seeks the Anti-Life Equation, a cosmic formula that would allow him to eliminate free will across the universe. Unlike many villains, Darkseid doesn't simply want to conquer; he desires complete submission, but the Justice League might have something to say about that. Beast Kingdom has unveiled a new line of DC Comics Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures, and Darkseid has made the cut.

This deadly villain is the perfect character to go up against the rest of the figures, including Batman, Green Lantern, Superman, and The Flash. These figures are beautifully crafted and seem greatly inspired by the breathtaking artwork of comic book artist Alex Ross. Darkseid will feature an impressive fabric suit along with a removable fabric cape and well as a variety of swappable hands. The Beast Kingdom was sure to include his infamous Omega Beams, allowing him to strike down the Justice League with pure might. The DC Comics Darkseid DAH figure is set for a Q1 2026 release, and pre-orders are live with a $87.99 price tag.

DC Comics Darkseid DAH-139 Dynamic 8ction Heroes

"Beast Kingdom presents the DC Comics Darkseid DAH-139 Dynamic 8-Ction Heroes Action Figure! From the fiery world of Apokolips comes Darkseid, the ultimate symbol of oppression and destruction in the DC Universe. Armed with his devastating Omega Beams and immortal body, Darkseid seeks to dominate the cosmos and erase free will. This DAH-139 collectible figure features a highly detailed sculpt inspired by iconic comic artwork, capturing Darkseid's rugged stone-like facial texture and menacing presence."

"Dressed in a premium blue-silver fabric battle suit, complete with natural fabric folds and a commanding physique, he radiates the aura of a dark god. Equipped with 18 points of articulation and 4x interchangeable hands (fists, open hands, item-holding, relaxed), plus exclusive Omega Beam effect parts for dynamic posing. A must-have masterpiece for every DC fan. This figure measures approximately 9-inches tall."

