New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash: Your NYE Viewing Guide!

Hosted by Bert Kreischer and Hardy and starting at 8 pm ET/PT, here's your viewing guide for CBS's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash!

With only hours to go until we kick 2025 to the curb and reluctantly welcome in 2026, Bleeding Cool has got you covered when it comes to what's in store for New Year's Eve. Not to be outdone by ABC and CNN, CBS returns tonight with New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash. The five-hour broadcast will feature electrifying performances from Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, and many more – uniting country music fans for one of the nation's largest New Year's Eve celebrations, live from Music City. Here's a look at what you need to know to join in on the year-end excitement:

When & Where Can I Watch CBS's "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash"? CBS's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash kicks off LIVE on Wednesday, December 31st, at 8 pm ET/PT (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT). You can join in on the festivities via CBS or Paramount+.

Who's Hosting CBS's "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash"? Comedian and actor Bert Kreischer and country music star Hardy will be hosting the festivities. Social media star Haley Baylee (@haleyybaylee) will correspond from New York City and count down with the East Coast at midnight ET for New York City's Ball Drop. Kreischer and Hardy keep the party going through midnight CT, featuring Nashville's renowned Music Note Drop at the Bicentennial Stage.

Who's Performing During CBS's "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash"? Hardy will also perform live at Bicentennial Park in Nashville, alongside a lineup that includes Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, CeCe Winans and the Fisk Jubilee Singers, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Riley Green, Marcus King, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, and Stephen Wilson Jr. from various venues across the city.

Who's Making a Special Appearance During CBS's "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash"? Viewers can expect to see special appearances by comedian Dusty Slay, Entertainment Tonight's Cassie DiLaura, Sirius XM host Buzz Brainard, and UFC champion Kayla Harrison.

What Did Kreischer and Hardy Have to Say About Hosting CBS's "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash"?

"You hear people say, 'I'm honored and privileged to be working with a certain group of people,' but in this case, I am blown away that I'm allowed to work with these people. This lineup is insane," Kreischer shared. "This event, which I was a very small part of last year, is so much fun. To be working with my buddy Hardy … it feels like I should be paying CBS to do this. I can't wait. I hope I keep my shirt on, and I promise not to drink until the stroke of midnight, unless you want me to drink earlier. Celebrating New Year's Eve in Music City is always a blast. It's great to be back playing 'Nashville's Big Bash,' and I'm stoked to co-host this year with one of the funniest dudes I know."

Who's Producing CBS's "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash"? CBS's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with Music City Inc., the foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. Sandra Restrepo will direct the special.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of local CBS affiliate on the service.

