New Year's Rockin' Eve: Rita Ora, Jeannie Mai Join Seacrest: Details

ABC's Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 has tapped Rita Ora & Jeannie Mai to co-host - but bad news for New Orleans.

When ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 hits our screens live on December 31st, the annual event will be bringing 5-1/2 hours of music performances, guests, and looks at New Year's celebrations around the globe with it. It's also bringing some changes when it comes to Ryan Seacrest's co-hosts – beginning with Rita Ora now hosting live from Times Square and Jeannie Mai now hosting the Hollywood party in the Pacific Time zone (taking over for previous co-hosts Liza Koshy and Ciara) for the 52nd edition of the broadcast. In addition, a Spanish language countdown will also be featured, with Dayanara Torres returning as co-host from Puerto Rico's Convention Center. The New Orleans lineup – a part of the broadcast since 2017 – and a Disneyland location look-in have been taken out of the coverage rotation. As for who will actually be performing, those details should start rolling out over the next few weeks so – stay tuned!

ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" is the preeminent destination for viewers to ring in the new year. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest live from Times Square, the show celebrates the year's very best in music, featuring a night of superstar performances. Wrapping up the holiday season, far and away, the nation's most-watched New Year's Eve celebration will give viewers a look at New Year's celebrations from around the globe.

Recently renewed through January 1, 2029, the most recent edition of the top year-end special for well over 30 years drew 13.8 million total viewers and averaged 4.1/29 among adults 18-49 last year. During the midnight quarter-hour, the televised holiday tradition peaked at 17.9 million viewers and a 5.3 18-49 rating.

