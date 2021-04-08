Next Week on AEW Dynamite: Mike Tyson Returns, Two Title Matches

AEW Dynamite will be the sole wrestling-related owner of the 8-10PM Eastern timeslot next Wednesday, following rival NXT's surrender in the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars and move to Tuesday nights. And AEW is planning some big matches for that event. In addition to a grudge match between Chris Jericho and Dax Harwood with Mike Tyson as the special enforcer, there will also be two title matches on Dynamite next week. The Young Bucks will defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against Pac and Rey Fenix, while Darby Allin will defend the TNT Championship against Matt Hardy in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Additionally, Jade Cargill will face Red Velvet and Anthony Ogogo, with his Nightmare Family Wolfpac leader QT Marshall, will make his in-ring debut on Dynamite.

Check out a photo gallery featuring the match graphics for next week (from Fite TV's Twitter feed) below:

AEW Dynamite will air at 8PM Eastern on TNT next Wednesday, unopposed by NXT for the start of a brand new era of weekly wrestling on television.