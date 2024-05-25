Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: nia jax, recaps, wrestling, WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Nia Jax Defeats Lyra Valkyria, Wins Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia

😤 Tony Khan tried to stop The Chadster from witnessing Nia Jax's historic Queen of the Ring victory in Saudi Arabia, but he failed! 👑 Jax triumphs over Lyra Valkyria! 💪

🙀 Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 The Chadster should be in Saudi Arabia right now, enjoying the amazing WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event and celebrating Nia Jax's historic victory! 👑 But of course, Tony Khan had to go and ruin it for The Chadster, as he ruins everything, by using his money and influence to get The Chadster's passport canceled and get The Chadster on some kind of list claiming The Chadster is a suspicious and disturbed person. 💸 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

But The Chadster won't let Tony Khan's obsession with him ruin this moment for Nia Jax! 💪 She put on an absolutely amazing performance in the Queen of the Ring tournament finals against Lyra Valkyria. 🤼‍♀️ Lyra threw everything she had at the dominant Jax, even managing to hit a bulldog on the floor! 😲 But in the end, Nia's power was just too much, and she put Lyra away with a devastating Banzai Drop for the victory. 💥

The Chadster has to say, this was the greatest Queen of the Ring finals match The Chadster has ever seen! 🤩 And The Chadster has seen every single one, thanks to the extensive WWE Network archives, which The Chadster has been binging on even more than usual lately thanks to his sexual impotence caused by Tony Khan. 😓 So for Nia Jax vs Lyra Valkyria to top all those other matches is really saying something!

And let's talk about Saudi Arabia for a moment. 🇸🇦 What an amazing country! The Chadster is constantly in awe of their incredible record on human rights. 👍 But most importantly, they have so much respect for the wrestling business, which is why they're willing to give WWE so much money to hold these incredible events there. 💰 Tony Khan could never! All he cares about is bleeding money on ex-WWE guys to stick it to The Chadster. 😒

Honestly, The Chadster is just so cheesed off that he couldn't be there in person to witness Nia Jax's crowning moment. 😠 The Chadster even tried to convince Keighleyanne to go with him before he found out about the passport thing, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 The Chadster interpreted that eye roll as agreeing that Tony Khan is a real piece of work for keeping The Chadster from supporting WWE in Saudi Arabia, but she was too busy talking to Gary to say it out loud. 😑

The Chadster even had a new White Claw flavor picked out to try on the plane ride over! 🥤 And The Chadster was going to listen to Smash Mouth's entire discography on the flight, from "Fush Yu Mang" to "Magic." 🎵 Heck, The Chadster was even going to drive his Mazda Miata to the airport for the occasion! 🚗 But Tony Khan took that away from him, just like he's taken everything else. 😢

But in the end, none of Tony Khan's games could ruin Nia Jax's big moment. 💪👑 She fought hard for that crown and she deserved it. And when she wins the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam, as she promised in a post-match interview, it will be the ultimate vindication! 🏆 Because Nia Jax understands the wrestling business, unlike Tony Khan and his AEW cronies. 😤 And The Chadster will be right here writing about it, no matter how much Tony Khan tries to stop him! 😎

