Nia Jax Offered Bidet Sponsorship After Injuring Her Hole

WWE Superstar Nia Jax is seeing her career take off after delivering a memorable moment on WWE Raw this week. During a tables match with rival Lana, Jax attempted to deliver a leg drop on the ring apron to Lana, but Lana moved out of the way, causing Jax's butthole to make impact with the hardest part of the ring.

"Aaaaahhhhh!" Jax shouted. "Oh my god my butt!"

"Aaaahhh!" she added. "My hole!"

And subsequently, "my hole" trended on Twitter and Jax secured her spot in wrestling history. But she may have also secured a lucrative sponsorship, as bidet company Tushy seized the opportunity to offer Jax to become a brand ambassador, as well as to provide her with a free bidet to help soothe her aching hole. And, of course, the company also distributed the letter throughout the wrestling press in hopes of getting some attention.

Well, it worked. Here's the open letter Tushy's CEO penned to Nia Jax:

Dear Nia Jax, I saw what transpired last night during Raw. My condolences to your…hole. That looked like it hurt. To help ease some of your pain, I'd like to send you a free TUSHY Spa 3.0 bidet to install. I imagine things are a bit tender up there right now, with lots of sensitive nerve endings. Wiping with dry tissue may irritate and damage the area further. With a TUSHY Spa 3.0 you can spray your bum with water. It'll help it feel cleaner, fresher, and healthier in no time. We can also send you a TUSHY Travel, a portable bidet, perfect for people who poop when they're out and about to have on hand in case you need it and for as long as your pain persists. Lastly, we'd love for you to be a TUSHY brand ambassador and speak to the many features our bidet offers athletes. Let me know if you're interested in a free TUSHY and TUSHY Travel and I'll send one to you ASAP. Feel free to check out our assortment of products at www.hellotushy.com. Cheers,

Miki Agrawal

Founder, TUSHY

Where will the Nia Jax hole train end? This gimmick might have legs, folks.