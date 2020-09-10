Nicolas Cage-Starring Joe Exotic Series Lands at Amazon Prime Video

Only in the year that is 2020 could Netflix's (I guess you could call it "true crime doc"???) Tiger King result in one person who a large number of people believe killed her husband by feeding him to a tiger becoming a contestant on a popular "celebrity" dance competition series, while the other would be the subject of a scripted streaming series with Nicolas Cage (Leaving Las Vegas, Raising Arizona) portraying them. But this is 2020, with the former already announced and now Amazon Prime Video revealing on Thursday that a Cage-starring series based on the life and times of Joe Exotic was in development from Brian Grazer, American Vandal showrunner Dan Lagana, and Paul Young.

Based on the Texas Monthly article "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild," by Leif Reigstad, the series will center around Joe Shreibvogel (Cage), an eccentric, exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to keep his park — even at the risk of losing his sanity. The series will live in the lion's den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation. The news comes shortly after NBCUniversal gave a pickup order for UCP's Joe Exotic (working title), a limited series starring SNL's Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin (future Dancing with the Stars contestant) set for NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Co-produced by Amazon Studios, as well as Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios (Why Women Kill, 68 Whiskey, Swagger), the project was shopped out to buyers in May with Amazon Prime emerging the frontrunner, though a number of cable networks and streaming services had expressed interest in the series. Writer and showrunner Lagana executive produces alongside Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey for Imagine, Young for Make Good Content, Cage for Saturn Films, and Scott Brown and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly.