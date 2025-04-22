Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Night Court

Night Court: Our S03E15: "Passing the Bar" Preview; Season 3 Update

Along with a look at tonight's episode of NBC's Night Court, Season 3 Ep. 15: "Passing the Bar," we have a look ahead to the season finale.

After yesterday's exclusive look at tonight's episode of NBC's Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette-starring Night Court, we promised that we would be back today for our regular preview – and guess what? We kept our promise! We have a look at the official overview, image gallery, sneak peek (waiting for you above), and more for S03E15: "Passing the Bar" -along with a look at the Instagram Live one-on-one that Rauch had with co-star Nyambi Nyambi. In addition, we have an early look at the official overviews for next month's two-episode season finale: "Funnest Judge in the City" and "A Decent Proposal."

NBC's Night Court Season 3 Previews

Night Court Season 3 Episode 15: "Passing the Bar" – Abby (Melissa Rauch) gets more than she bargained for when she offers to help Wyatt's (Nyambi Nyambi) friend stay sober for the night; Dan (John Larroquette) and Julianne (Wendie Malick) battle for the best prize in Gurgs' (Lacretta) annual evidence locker lottery.

On Tuesday, May 6th, NBC's hit sitcom will wrap up its third season in some very big ways. First up, viewers will be getting not one but two episodes that night, kicking off at 8 p.m. ET/PT. That night will also see two more members of "The Big Bang Theory" universe making an appearance, with Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz on The Big Bang Theory) and Raegan Revord (Sheldon's twin sister, Missy Cooper, on the prequel spinoff Young Sheldon) guest-starring in the second episode of the night. Helberg is set for "a game-changing cameo that could really shake things up for Abby" (Hmmm…), while Revord is set as Shelby, a teenage runaway who is inclined to marry her soulmate (an homage to the Michael J. Fox episode from the original series). In addition, Marsha Warfield returns as Roz – with Michael Urie and Ryan Hansen guest-starring:

Night Court Season 3: "Funnest Judge in the City" – Abby (Melissa Rauch) suspects the courthouse's new "fun judge" (guest star Michael Urie) may not be as fun as he seems. Gurgs (Lacretta) must regain control when her new courthouse welcome video, starring Roz (guest star Marsha Warfield), takes on a life of its own.

Night Court Season 3: "A Decent Proposal" – Abby (Melissa Rauch) finds herself in charge of two runaway teens who are determined to be married. Dan (John Larroquette) and Julianne (Wendie Malick) balk at the idea that they've become friends. A surprise appearance by a mysterious stranger turns Abby's world upside down.

Eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and rein in its colorful crew of oddballs, Abby enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Julianne Walters (Wendie Malick), a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan, who is the new prosecutor. A sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon, she'll keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes. Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous (Lacretta) is the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi) is the court's clerk. He's a jack of all trades and a devoted single dad trying to make it all work as a law student at the same time.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), NBC's Night Court is also executive-produced by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, John Larroquette, Mat Hawawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley, and Mona Garcea. The network series is produced by Rauch's After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

