Posted in: Fatal Fury, Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Reveals More About Kenshiro

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves has revealed more details about the inclusion of Fist of the North Star's Kenshiro as a DLC character

Article Summary Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves details Kenshiro’s DLC debut, bringing Fist of the North Star’s hero to South Town.

Kenshiro will be playable at Evo Las Vegas June 26-28 before joining Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves in Season Pass 2.

The Hokuto Shinken master uses fast, technical strikes, point activations, status changes, and brutal combo pressure.

Story modes place Kenshiro in South Town, where he targets Wolfgang Krauser and investigates a sinister miasma.

A few weeks ago, SNK revealed more details this week about the arrival of Fist of the North Star's Kenshiro into Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. One of the more iconic manga series out there, Kenshiro has been treated with great reverence over the years, so to find him in a fighting game like this is truly spectacular. We have the trailer and info from the devs below, as he will be playable at Evo Las Vegas from June 26-28, before eventually being added as part of the Season Pass 2 at the end of the month.

Kenshiro Has come To Lay Waste In Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Post-apocalyptic savior with seven distinctive scars carved onto his chest. As sole successor to the ultimate assassination art, Hokuto Shinken, he treads a perilous path; indeed, a dangerous yearning for Hokuto Shinken by forces unknown is what calls him to the forsaken City of the Wolves in the first place. Though worlds collide and divide, Kenshiro's crusade against evil never wavers. To the weak, lost, and broken, he extends a helping hand; to those who prey on them, he metes out merciless justice.

Kenshiro packs a powerful punch, boasting fast and formidable strikes, channeling point activations and status changes, and impressive combo options sure to leave the opposition reeling. Control space and keep foes guessing with Kenshiro's hard-hitting, highly technical tool kit, and victory will be yours in an instant.

Arcade Mode: Kenshiro stirs and slowly takes in the unfamiliar surroundings. This is not the desolate urban wilderness he calls home, but a modern-day metropolis: South Town. A city where the weak suffer, and tyrants run rampant. Kenshiro clenches his fists and (together with like-minded heroes Terry, Hokutomaru, and Hotaru) pledges to enter the new King of Fighters tournament. He has but one goal: to confront Wolfgang Krauser, who treats the city as his own personal dominion.

Kenshiro stirs and slowly takes in the unfamiliar surroundings. This is not the desolate urban wilderness he calls home, but a modern-day metropolis: South Town. A city where the weak suffer, and tyrants run rampant. Kenshiro clenches his fists and (together with like-minded heroes Terry, Hokutomaru, and Hotaru) pledges to enter the new King of Fighters tournament. He has but one goal: to confront Wolfgang Krauser, who treats the city as his own personal dominion. Episodes of South Town: Kenshiro wakes in South Town and meets Terry, Mai, and other resident fighters. Then it dawns on him: a mysterious miasma permeates the city streets, and it's up to him to find out why. Steeling his resolve, the post-apocalyptic warrior sets off into the darkness that is the City of the Wolves.

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