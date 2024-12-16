Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: netflix, wrestling, WWE Raw

New WWE Raw Logo So Amazing It Literally Defies Laws of Physics

WWE's new Raw logo breaks design boundaries with 16-direction lighting and bold gradients. Learn why Tony Khan and AEW don’t even come close! 🌟 Auughh man!

Article Summary WWE's new Raw logo shatters design norms with 16-direction lighting and bold gradients.

The logo features innovative beveling and intricate narratives of light and shadow.

Striking red gradients and directional triangles enhance WWE's visionary design.

WWE's logo is hailed as a revolutionary art piece, setting a new creativity standard.

Auughh man! So unfair how good WWE is at everything! 🙌 The WWE Raw logo that's debuting next month on Netflix is pure genius, and it's clear WWE is light-years ahead of AEW when it comes to graphic design! 🌟 The Chadster can hardly contain his excitement over this masterpiece! 🎉

Let's talk about those amazing multiple gradients on the logo. 🌈 Sixteen different directions of lighting that create an Escher-esque atmosphere? 🤯 A logo that, upon looking at it, fills The Chadster with the slightly stomach-churning feeling of having just drunk a twelve-pack of celebratory White Claws? That's the kind of innovation that makes WWE Raw a trailblazer. It may be hard for some people to wrap their heads around, but real genius is often misunderstood! 🧐

The beveling letters showing shadows on all four sides at various points is just spectacular! It's like each letter tells its own story, weaving an intricate narrative of light and shadow. 📚✨ The bending gradient on the "W" is a bold artistic decision that shows WWE's commitment to pushing the boundaries of design. 🎨 Tony Khan and AEW could never come up with something so daring – they don't understand a single thing about graphic design, just like they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

And those striking red gradients on the left and right? 🎨 An imaginative touch that frames the logo like a masterpiece hanging in an art gallery. 🖼️ The triangles above and below the "RAW" are like arrows guiding your eyes to the brilliance of WWE's vision. 🎯 AEW's logo designs seem to come from a kindergarten art class compared to this! 🤷‍♂️ Tony Khan's approach is as boring as watching paint dry. He can't even comprehend the visionary depth WWE has displayed here. 🙅‍♂️

The Chadster was sipping on a refreshing White Claw when the electrifying chills of seeing this logo for the first time almost made it fly from his hand, capturing the essence of how WWE shatters expectations. 🍻 Wrestling legends like Eric Bischoff and Bully Ray have already come out in support of the new logo. Bischoff recently said on 83 Weeks, "The new WWE Raw logo is not just a piece of art; it's a revolution in design technology. It's like Triple H reached into the heavens and pulled down the very essence of brilliance. AEW could never dream of achieving something like this, not in a million years." 🎉 Meanwhile, Bully Ray commented on Busted Open Radio, "WWE has once again proven why it's the gold standard. This logo isn't just a logo; it's an eternal testament to creativity and innovation. Tony Khan doesn't know the first thing about this level of graphic sophistication. WWE is untouchable." 🏆 Auughh man! Why doesn't AEW pay attention to this well-meaning, helpful advice? The honesty of these two is why they both earn the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval. 🥇

WWE once again proves it resides on a different plane of creativity than any competitor could hope to reach. 🌌 Frankly, The Chadster isn't even sure graphic design existed before WWE invented it. AEW, keep trying, but the bar has been raised to an astronomical level! 🚀 So that's why the WWE Raw logo isn't just a logo; it's a revolution in graphic design! 📈✨

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!