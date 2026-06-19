Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, dc comics

Beast Kingdom Powers Up Green Lantern with New DAH Figure Release

Beast Kingdom steps into the world of DC Comics once again, inviting fans to complete their DAH-140 Justice League collection

Article Summary Beast Kingdom adds Green Lantern Hal Jordan to its DAH Justice League line, bringing a comic-accurate DC hero to collectors.

The Green Lantern figure features a detailed sculpt, metallic green suit, 18 articulation points, and four swap-out hands.

Hal Jordan includes his signature Lantern accessory, letting fans recreate the iconic ring-charging moment from DC Comics.

Beast Kingdom’s DAH-140 Green Lantern is set for a June 25 release at $59, joining the growing Justice League lineup.

Beast Kingdom is back with Green Lantern as they continue to expand its new DC Dynamic 8ction Heroes series. Hal Jordan dons the rings once again for this release, bringing one of DC's most iconic spacefaring heroes and the first human member of the Green Lantern Corps to life. First appearing in DC Comics' Showcase #22 (1959), Hal Jordan ushered in the Silver Age of DC Comics and would go on to define the modern Green Lantern mythology. DC Comics fans can now add a Lantern to their Justice League team with an impressive figure that collectors will surely not want to miss.

Hal Jordan will have a detailed sculpt, and he is paired with a metallic green suit that highlights his more iconic suit from the comics. The figure includes 18 articulation points and comes with four interchangeable hands, along with the iconic Lantern to charge the ring. This figure is a clean, comic-faithful DC Comics figure that will pair perfectly alongside the rest of Beast Kingdom's Justice League lineup. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but Hal is set to arrive on June 25 for $59 on the Beast Kingdom online shop, along with their upcoming SDCC 2026 exclusives.

New Pre-Order – DAH-140 Green Lantern

"In brightest day, in blackest night, No evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil's might, Beware my power, Green Lantern's light! " Selected for his fearless spirit and unbreakable willpower, Hal Jordan is the first Green Lantern from Earth and a legendary member of the Green Lantern Corps."

The DAH-140 figure faithfully recreates Hal Jordan's determined expression beneath his iconic green mask, with precise sculpting and detailed facial features. The metallic green suit highlights his muscular physique, symbolizing strength and leadership. Includes 18 points of articulation, 4 interchangeable hands (fists, open hands, item-holding, relaxed), and the signature Green Lantern accessory, allowing you to recreate the iconic ring-charging scene."



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