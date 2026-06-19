Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Gen Con, Rebellion Unplugged, Tabletop | Tagged: Gen Con 2026, Rebellion Unplugged

Rebellion Unplugged Reveals Plans For Gen Con 2026

Rebellion Unplugged has revealed some of their plans for Gen Con 2026, including what's happening at their booth and a new game announcement

Article Summary Rebellion Unplugged heads to Gen Con 2026 with booth #468, direct sales, exclusives, and tabletop game demos.

Sniper Elite: Operation Kraken launches at Gen Con 2026, with demos, retail stock, and exclusive accessories.

Rebellion Unplugged will demo Joyride and Tunnels & Trolls: A New Age, with promos, pins, and extended sessions.

A new Rebellion Unplugged game will be revealed during the Gamefound Feast, teasing fans of a redacted favorite.

Rebellion Unplugged has revealed several plans that they have in store for Gen Con 2026 when the event takes place next month. The team will have their own booth where they'll be showing off some stuff, selling games and items, and will eventually have a new game announcement during the tabletop event. We have a rundown of what they have planned so far as the event will take place from July 30 until August 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Rebellion Unplugged Reveals Plans For Gen Con 2026

Sniper Elite: Operation Kraken Hits Retail

Once copies are finally out to backers on our Gamefound campaign, we're going to be launching our latest Sniper Elite expansion, Operation Kraken at the show! Our shop will be fully stocked with the new expansion, as well as the Rebellion Exclusive storage box, Sniper Screen, and Escalation Expansion. Sniper Elite has been tricky to get hold of in the US, and we're proud to be getting it back out there! We're running demos of the core game at our events tables in the gaming hall, and we'll even be giving away our new enamel pin badges.

Rebellion Unplugged Shop

We'll be selling directly at the show for the first time this year. Find us at booth #468, where we'll be stocking all of our best titles, including a full range of Rebellion Exclusives that aren't available anywhere else!

Joyride races to Gen Con

Fans of Joyride can finally buy our all-in box Turbo directly from us at the show. We'll be demoing the core game over in the gaming halls, and giving away free copies of our latest Car Club promo and free enamel Joyride pins!

Tunnels & Trolls: A New Age extended demos

Now that Tunnels& Trolls: A New Age is fully funded on Kickstarter, we're demoing it around the US ahead of its retail release next year. Play 4 hour extended sessions of our brand new convention adventure that continues on from our quickstart one, and earn yourself a free enamel pin badge.

New Game Announcement

Finally, we're incredibly excited to be on the precipice of announcing a brand-new game that we have coming to Gamefound soon. If you love [REDACTED], then you're going to want to see this. Keep your eyes peeled for our big announcement as part of the Gamefound Feast at the start of the show

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