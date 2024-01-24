Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: nbc, Night Court, preview, season 2, tbbt, The Big Bang Theory

Night Court: Rauch, Nayyar Set for Mini "The Big Bang Theory" Reunion

Earlier today, we had a chance to check out the preview images for series star & EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court Season 2 "The Wrath of Comic-Con." But as much as we're looking forward to seeing Larroquette's Dan Fielding as a Klingon, it's what's in store for the February 6th episode that definitely has our attention. That's because The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar (astrophysicist Raj) will be reuniting with co-star Rauch (microbiologist Bernadette), playing the role of world-renowned fashion designer Martini Toddwallis. The duo teased the episode with a brief video shared on Rauch's and the show's Instagram accounts.

Here's a look at Rauch's post from earlier today, followed by a look back at the overview of the second season:

NBC's Night Court Season 2 Overview

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi), the court's new quick-witted and sarcastic clerk, has seen it all. As a recently divorced, overprotective father of two young girls, he's determined to make sure his daughters see way less than he did.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way).

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.

