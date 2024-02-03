Night Court S02: "A Crime of Fashion": A "Big Bang Theory" Reunion!

Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: nbc, Night Court, preview, season 2, trailer

The Big Bang Theory co-stars Melissa Rauch & Kunal Nayyar reunite in these preview images for NBC's Night Court S02E06: "A Crime of Fashion."

It's not that we don't look forward to every episode of series star & EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court. But if you're also a fan of The Big Bang Theory, then you have a whole other reason to be excited about S02E06: "A Crime of Fashion." That's because Rauch (microbiologist Bernadette) will be reuniting with her TBBT co-star Kunal Nayyar (astrophysicist Raj) – with Nayyar portraying fashion designer Martini Toddwallis, who has more than a thing for Abby (Rauch). Before we take a look at the previews that were released, Rauch took to social media to share how she's feeling about their on-screen reunion.

Kunal is a gift to my life I will never return, but on TUESDAY – the gift is all yours because he will be coming to NIGHT COURT! I've missed getting to see my [The Big Bang Theory] family on a daily basis immeasurably since the show came to an end… so it brought me overwhelming joy to have this special time together. Words can't express the gratitude I feel to work with my brother, [Kunal Nayyar], again in this episode. You don't want to miss a moment of his brilliance…," Rauch wrote as the caption to her Instagram post from earlier today – along with a video Entertainment Tonight that previews their reunion episode:

Night Court Season 2 Ep. 6 "A Crime of Fashion" Preview

Night Court Season 2 Episode 6 "A Crime of Fashion": It's Fashion Week in New York as Abby (Melissa Rauch) gets caught in a whirlwind romance with a famous fashion designer (guest star Kunal Nayyar); a high-profile defendant offers to make Dan's (John Larroquette) dreams come true, but it comes at a cost to Olivia (India de Beaufort). Directed by Lynda Tarryk and written by Lindsey Shockley, here's a look at the preview images for the next episode:

Here's a Look at NBC's Season 2 Overview…

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi), the court's new quick-witted and sarcastic clerk, has seen it all. As a recently divorced, overprotective father of two young girls, he's determined to make sure his daughters see way less than he did.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way).

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.

