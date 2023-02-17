Night Court Season 1 E08 "Blood Moon Binga" Images, Overview Released Here's a look at the overviews and preview images released for NBC's Night Court S01E07 "Train Court" as well as S01E08 "Blood Moon Binga."

If you're like us, you're looking to coast into the end of the week with as little drama as possible. So to help with your attempts at a stress-free Friday, we have some preview images for the next two episodes of series star & EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court. Along with our previously-posted overview & preview images for S01E07 "Train Court" (yup, it's exactly how it sounds), we also have an overview & preview images for S01E08 "Blood Moon Binga." And without spoiling things, let's just say that a blood moon makes an already interesting night in court just that much more… "interesting."

Night Court Season 1 Episode 7 "Train Court": When a train delay causes issues, Abby (Rauch) sees an opportunity to serve underground justice; Gurgs (Lacretta) tries to stall the proceedings so Abby can meet her favorite celebrities, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski, but Dan (Larroquette) has dinner reservations he won't give up. Directed by Leonard R. Garner Jr. and written by Lon Zimmet & Julianne Turkel.

Night Court Season 1 Episode 8 "Blood Moon Binga": A blood moon brings out some of the weirdest cases New York has to offer along with a surprise visitor: Abby's (Melissa Rauch) mum, who's carrying some secrets; Gurgs (Lacretta) suspects Dan (John Larroquette) knows more than he's letting on; Olivia (India de Beaufort) and Neil (Kapil Talwalkar) stumble on the truth. Directed by Pamela Fryman and written by Rebecca Delgado Smith & Jessica Elaina Eason.

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.