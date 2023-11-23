Posted in: NBC, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: nbc, Night Court, preview, season 2, teaser

Night Court Season 2: Melissa Rauch Shares NBC Series Return Teaser

With a holiday episode on December 23rd and Season 2 beginning January 2, 2024, Night Court star/EP Melissa Rauch shared a Season 2 teaser.

Article Summary Night Court Season 2 premieres January 2, 2024, with a special holiday episode on December 23rd.

Melissa Rauch shared a teaser for the new season that aired during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade earlier today.

We also look back to series stars India de Beaufort and Lacretta confirming production start via social media.

Marsha Warfield reprised her iconic role as Roz, exciting fans and cast in the season finale.

Earlier this week, we were treated to some very excellent news regarding the second season of series star & EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court. When 2024 rolls around, we won't have to wait long for the court to be back in session, with Season 2 set to hit screens beginning on Tuesday, January 2nd (at 8 pm, preceding Jon Cryer's new sitcom Extended Family at 8:30 pm). But before you start thinking that January isn't that far away, it turns out we won't have to wait that long for a new episode. On Saturday, December 23rd, a special holiday episode will hit screens at 8:30 pm – following the premiere of Extended Family. But just in case you need a teaser to make it all official, that's exactly what Rauch and others shared via social media – giving us a chance to check out what was released during NBC's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Here's a look at the teaser for Season 2 that aired this morning and Rauch shared earlier this evening:

Night Court Season 2: Court's Back in Session

Here's a look back at a screencap from a video that India de Beaufort (Olivia) took while returning to the set, followed by a post from Lacretta (Gurgs) – also confirming that it was the first day back while also sharing a look at what was waiting for them when they did:

Night Court: Marsha Warfield's (Rosalind "Roz" Russell) Return

During the Night Court season finale, "The Honorable Dan Fielding, Part 2," we see now Judge Dan Fielding (Larroquette) reading aloud what's next on his docket. "Another fight at a bachelorette party in the French Quarter. OK, bailiff, bring in this bride-to-be!" Judge Fielding orders – and guess who it is? Yup, we have Marsha Warfield's Rosalind "Roz" Russell entering the courtroom wearing a sash that reads "Bachelorette" – and Roz is having a hard time believing that anyone would give Dan the black robes. Here's a look at Rauch's Instagram post sharing two looks at her and Warfield, followed by the full transcript of Rauch's message:

Beyond thrilled to have had true 'Night Court' royalty in our presence with the brilliantly talented and hilarious [Marsha Warfield] reprising her legendary role of "Roz" in tonight's [Night Court] season finale. The reaction from the studio audience the night we filmed it was magical. When she walked out on that set and, with her iconic laser delivery, served up her reply to John Larroquette's Dan Fielding, there were audible gasps of excitement, massive applause, laughter, and tears of joy. It was a truly special moment unlike anything I've ever witnessed," Rauch shared in a very sweet & heartfelt post. And it sounds like there's more of Warfield's Roz to come next season. "Not only is Marsha an immensely gifted actor and stand-up, she's one of the most wonderful humans. She has a remarkable gift in which the words she shares with you in conversation go directly into your heart, where they will stay cherished forever. Cannot thank her enough for joining us and for being absolutely incredible in every way. I'm so excited for you all to get to see more of Roz's return in our Season 2 premiere!" Rauch added.

