Night Court Season 2 "Wheelers of Fortune" Images: The Wheelers Return

Brent Spiner & Annie O'Donnell (Bob & June Wheeler) return to NBC's Night Court next week, with Kate Micucci as their daughter, Carol Ann.

During last month's TCA 2024 Winter Press Event for series star/EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court, we learned that some very familiar faces would be making a return this season. Brent Spiner & Annie O'Donnell are reprising their roles as Bob & June Wheeler from the original series (where they appeared in six episodes during Seasons 3 & 4) – with Kate Micucci (The Big Bang Theory) playing their daughter, Carol Ann. With the episode set to hit screens on Tuesday, March 12th (8 pm ET/PT), we have some preview images to pass along from "Wheelers of Fortune" – and guess who has to represent the couple? Here's a hint – the name rhymes with "Dan Fielding." But that's not all because Abby (Rauch) needs a psychic to help settle an argument from beyond the grave, Olivia (India de Beaufort) has a surprising apartment-hunting experience, Gurgs (Lacretta) needs to ditch a curse, and Wyatt (Nyambi Nyambi) gets freaked out by Abby.

Here's a Look at NBC's Night Court Season 2 Overview:

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi), the court's new quick-witted and sarcastic clerk, has seen it all. As a recently divorced, overprotective father of two young girls, he's determined to make sure his daughters see way less than he did.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way).

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.

