Night Court: Season 3 Episode 8 Preview: Dan Deals with a Bad Review

In NBC's Night Court S03E08: "Age Against the Machine," Dan deals with a bad review while Abby and Gurgs deal with some new information.

After a week that had Julianne (Wendie Malick) and Abby (Melissa Rauch) redefining "support groups" and Gurgs (Lacretta) acing her chief bailiff interview – despite Dan (John Larrroquette) and Flobert's (Gary Anthony Williams) well-intended but way too competitive best efforts – we're back with a look at what's ahead with the third season of NBC's Night Court. In Season 3 Episode 8: "Age Against The Machine," – Dan finds himself on the defense after modern technology results in a bad review – while Abby and Gurgs try to figure out what to do with what Wyatt's (Nyambi Nyambi) daughter had to share. Here's a look at the official overview and image gallery that was released for this week's episode:

Night Court Season 3 Episode 8: "Age Against The Machine"

Night Court Season 3 Episode 8: "Age Against The Machine" – Dan (John Larroquette) must defend his job after he gets a bad review on one of the city's new satisfaction kiosks; Abby (Melissa Rauch) and Gurgs (Lacretta) receive some shocking information from Wyatt's (Nyambi Nyambi) daughter.

Season 3 Overview…

Eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, Abby enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Julianne Walters (Wendie Malick), a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan, who is the new prosecutor. A sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon, she'll keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes. Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous (Lacretta) is the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi) is the court's clerk. He's a jack of all trades and a devoted single dad trying to make it all work as a law student at the same time.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), NBC's Night Court is also executive-produced by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, John Larroquette, Mat Hawawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley, and Mona Garcea. The network series is produced by Rauch's After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

