Night Court Season 3 Finale Reveals Simon Helberg as [SPOILERS]

NBC's Night Court fans learned who Simon Helberg's (The Big Bang Theory) Spencer is and how he impacts Judge Abby's (Melissa Rauch) future.

A one-hour, two-episode season finale is, in and of itself, a big deal. When you're NBC's Night Court and your season ender also features the amazing Marsha Warfield returning as Roz, guest stars Michael Urie and Ryan Hansen, and "The Big Bang Theory" universe member Raegan Revord (Sheldon's twin sister, Missy Cooper, on the prequel spinoff Young Sheldon), it's an even bigger deal. And then there's Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz on The Big Bang Theory), who is reuniting with Melissa Rauch (Judge Abby Stone) during the final episode in the major game-changing role of Spencer. Other than that, all we know is that Dan (John Larroquette) is somehow involved and that his impact will have serious implications should the series get a fourth season. So what did "A Decent Proposal" deliver? At this point, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer – you've been warned!

After a final episode spotlighting Jake's (Ryan Hansen) efforts to propose to Judge Abby (while trying to find a lost engagement ring), Dan and Carl (Ray Abruzzo) getting a chance to bond, and Judge Abby and Flobert (Gary Anthony Williams) conflicting over how to counsel a young couple (Revord and Charlie Korman) looking to get married, the big moment arrived. After some wacky shenanigans, Jake begins heading to Judge Abby's chambers – but not before Spencer shows up. "What the f**k are you doing here?" a shocked and seemingly angered Judge Abby asked. After Spencer moves towards her and the two kiss, Jake arrives and demands to know who Spencer is. Yup, he's Judge Abby's husband – even displaying the ring to prove it. Dan returns to ask the same question Jake did before the "To Be Continued…" message hit our screens.

NBC's Night Court Season 3: An Overview

Eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and rein in its colorful crew of oddballs, Abby enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Julianne Walters (Wendie Malick), a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan, who is the new prosecutor. A sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon, she'll keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes. Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous (Lacretta) is the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi) is the court's clerk. He's a jack of all trades and a devoted single dad trying to make it all work as a law student at the same time.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), NBC's Night Court is also executive-produced by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, John Larroquette, Mat Hawawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley, and Mona Garcea. The network series is produced by Rauch's After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group.

