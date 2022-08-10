Night Court Star Melissa Rauch's "Rebel" Judge Abby Stone Checks In

We loved Melissa Rauch on The Big Bang Theory. We loved when it was announced that Rauch would be starring in & executive-producing (with co-star/EP John Larroquette and writer/EP Dan Rubin) a sequel spinoff of Reinhold Weege's popular sitcom Night Court. And we're loving that Rauch has stepped up her social media game because this is our second update in a week. Of course, her co-star Lacretta has been doing a great job of letting us know when the show's been filming and when it's been on break. So, yes… we're looking at you, Larroquette, India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar, and Dimiter Marinov. And just to be clear, we're saying this out of love because folks out there are definitely buzzing about the series.

Rubin's sequel series introduces viewers to unapologetic, optimistic judge Abby Stone (Rauch), daughter of the late Harry Stone (the late Harry Anderson). Abby follows in her father's footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics- most notably, former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (Larroquette). "Rulez are for foolz #nightcourt #rebel," Rauch wrote in the caption of her Instagram post showing Rauch's Judge Stone taking a second to check in from her courtroom:

De Beaufort is set for the role of Olivia, the court's assistant district attorney- Type A, superficial and tightly wound. Olivia sees the night court as a stepping stone to bigger and better things. She's above this place and all the people in it, but it's a good way to get some courtroom experience under her belt. It's all part of her plan to land a job at one of the big firms. Thirty will be here before she knows it and if she's not wildly successful by then…well, it's best not to think about it. Lacretta's Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous is big-hearted, intense, and not big on boundaries. Taking her job seriously, Gurgs is easily riled up and fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. She lives with multiple large dogs in a small Bay Ridge apartment. As the court's clerk, it's Neil's (Talwalkar) job to keep things moving — a job that got a lot harder ever since a new idealist judge showed up. Marinov's Nikolai is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way).

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros. Deadline Hollywood first reported exclusively on the casting news.