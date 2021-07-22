Nine Perfect Strangers Trailer: Will You Surrender Yourself to Masha?

While we haven't watched any of Hulu's upcoming highly-anticipated Nine Perfect Strangers, just from the teasers and date announcement videos we've seen so far it's already distinguished itself in one major way. Maybe it's just us, but it feels like the more we see of it, the less we know what it's all about. And while the official trailer for the limited series co-written by David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth, and Samantha Strauss, and co-showrun by Kelley and Butterworth, definitely lays out a lot more of the narrative- but just enough to raise a whole ton of intriguing questions. Based on author Liane Moriarty's (Big Little Lies) recent novel, the series stems from Kelley, Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories, star Nicole Kidman's Blossom Films, and Endeavor Content- and as you're about to see, it's one that will give nine individuals a chance to take control of their lives. But at what cost?

So for a look at what happens when you surrender yourselves to Masha, check out the official trailer for Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers- set to premiere on August 18:

Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort's director Masha (played by Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

The streaming limited series boasts an impressive cast that includes Kidman as Masha, Melissa McCarthy as Francis, Luke Evans as Lars, Melvin Gregg as Ben, Samara Weaving as Jessica, Michael Shannon as Napoleon, Asher Keddie as Heather, Grace Van Patten as Zoe Marconi, Manny Jacinto as Yao, Tiffany Boone as Delilah, Regina Hall as Carmel, and Bobby Cannavale as Tony. Hal Cumpston recurs as Zach Marconi, with Zoe Terakes as Glory. Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers is executive produced by Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories, Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Moriarty, Kelley, Butterworth, and McCarthy.

Now take a look back at the previously-released teaser, followed by the official date announcement video:

