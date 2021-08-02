No One: … Nick Hogan: "I Might Get in the Wrestling Ring"

Answering the demands of literally nobody, Hulk Hogan's large adult son, Nick Hogan, has hinted that he could step in the wrestling ring. Hogan the Younger didn't threaten to appear on television with WWE, Impact, or even AEW, where his father is permanently banned, but he did say he could get involved with FSW in Las Vegas.

Hulk Hogan and Nick Hogan at the Comedy Central Roast of David Hasselhoff, Sony Studios, Culver City, CA. 08-01-10 Editorial credit: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you the latest news turds stinking up the internet wrestling community. And this one, my friends, is the stinkiest. Nick Hogan is looking to make a comeback!

Luis Pulido was the bearer of bad news this week, transcribing an interview with Lucha Libre Online at Fightful. Here's what Nick Hogan had to say:

You know, I never rule it out. I think about it all the time and I never rule it out. There's always a couple times a year where I take a break from the music schedule and I really think about how I want to carve some time over here (FSW in Las Vegas). Last year, actually, I made some plans to go and start getting in the ring to bounce around again because it's been a couple of years. Right when I was going there, I dislocated my shoulder again and it put me out and, as soon as it healed, the music schedule picked up again and I did not make it over there. My shoulder is healed, but it's a chronic dislocation and it gets affected real easy, so it needs an in-depth surgery to fix. It feels good right now and I have been thinking about going back there in FSW to get back in the ring and just get a little try-out to see what's left, you know?

No, Nick Hogan! We don't know! Please stay away! Haw haw haw haw!

Until next time, comrades: socialism or death!

