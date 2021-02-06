The fallout from Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood and others publically accusing musician/actor Marilyn Manson aka Brian Warner (American Gods) of abuse during their time together continued throughout the week. Not long after record label Loma Vista Recordings dropped him and STARZ announced that Manson will be removed from the remaining episode of American Gods he was set to appear in, AMC Networks announced that Manson's episode of Shudder's Creepshow has been pulled. But even as Wood and others continue to offer more details on their accusations and Manson continues to deny the allegations, a debate is being had both within the entertainment industry and on social media with many asking how Manson was able to be chosen for such high-profile projects with years of allegations dogging him. Others are wondering why those who've shown themselves to be close to Manson over the years aren't speaking out and offering more insight into their time with him. One name that has come up is The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, who it's publically known was friends with Manson for some time (even teaming up with Manson for the third season finale of AMC's Ride with Norman Reedus).

That changed on Saturday via a tweet from Chris Evans (@notcapnamerica), a self-described "small business owner," "receipts archiver and provider," and "movie live-tweeter" as well as someone who has their finger on the social media pulse when it comes to social and political issues. Evans retweeted an excerpt from an account of Wood's alleged dealing with Manson, referencing the accusations that Manson used "racial slurs against blacks & Jews" and would "draw a swastika over her [Wood] bedside table when he was mad at her":

Evan Rachel Wood reveals that Marilyn Manson's current wife threatened to expose nude photos of her — taken when she was underage. During their relationship Marilyn would use racial slurs against blacks & Jews & draw a swastika over her bedside table when he was mad at her. pic.twitter.com/2DyFoVZo7m — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) February 6, 2021

In one of the replies to Evans's tweet, an individual referenced that Manson was a close friend of Reedus's and questioned if Reedus had ever heard Manson use the "n-word" or other derogatory phrases/comments. Not long after, Reedus responded by denying that anything like that was said around him: "Wow. And for the record i [sp] would never allow anything like that around me. Ever!". Whether that will be the extent of Reedus addressing the matter or not is still unknown, though a number of individuals in the thread and in response appeared to want Reedus to speak on the matter further.

'The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," wrote Wood in her Instagram post earlier this week. "I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent." As Deadline Hollywood reports, Wood and Manson were known to have had a relationship in 2007 (when Wood was 19 and Manson was 38), and the two were engaged for a short time in 2010. Since 2016, Wood has become a prominent activist on behalf of the rights of domestic violence survivors- including testifying before the California Senate in support of the Phoenix Act domestic violence bill. Passed in 2019 and put into effect in 2020, the bill extends the statute of limitations on domestic violence from three years to five years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evan Rachel Wood (@evanrachelwood)

Manson took to social media to respond to Wood's accusations, writing, "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," the singer-actor posted wrote in an Instagram post. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."