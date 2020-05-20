NOS4A2 Stars Jahkara J. Smith, Ashleigh Cummings Share Fav Moments

AMC's second season of NOS4A2 is about a month away from unleashing the second season of Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) and Charlie Manx's (Zachary Quinto) war, which means the cast has been bust hitting social media (and practicing safe social distancing) to promote the supernatural thriller's return. From what the best and most memorable moments were from the first season (both in front of and behind the cameras) to teases of what viewers can expect starting June 21, we've heard from a good number of the new and returning cast members.

Still, hands down, our favorite is Jahkara J. Smith (Scrabble tile medium Maggie): those Q&A responses have been so wonderfully on-point (and if you're not following Smith on Twitter, you are so missing out). In the clip below, we learn what Smith's most memorable moment was from the first season (RIP, Vic's leather jacket, but Smith had us with the chuckles while saying, "Maggie OD's behind a dumpster"; followed by Cummings, who reflects back on a day of filming that involved some of the worst dance moves known to mankind:

AMC's NOS4A2 Season One Brought Christmasland to Life

Cummings' Vic McQueen is a young, working-class artist whose creativity awakens a supernatural ability to track Manx. What Vic lacks in social confidence, she makes up for in courage, humor, and tough-as-nails grit. She strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself. Quinto's Charlie Manx is a seductive immortal who feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – an icy, twisted Christmas village of Manx's imagination where every day is Christmas and unhappiness is forbidden. Manx finds his whole world threatened when a young woman in New England discovers she has a dangerous gift.

Based on best-selling author Joe Hill's novel, and executive produced by series creator/showrunner Jami O'Brien (Fear the Walking Dead) and Hill, NOS4A2 stars Quinto, Cummings, Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David, and Mattea Conforti. Produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television, NOS4A2 is executive produced by Hill, O'Brien, and Tornante Television's Lauren Corrao.