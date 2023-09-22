Posted in: Star Wars, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Chris Kirkpatrick, hot ones, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, justin timberlake, lance bass, nsync, star wars, Trolls Band Together

NSYNC Members Tease Galactic Rift Over Star Wars Cameos on "Hot Ones"

NSYNC (Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez & Chris Kirkpatrick) addressed who got ( and who didn't get) Star Wars cameos.

What's probably unheard of in such an iconic franchise as Star Wars is that we almost had an entire boy band appear in cameos during the prequel era, thanks to creator George Lucas. That distinction would have gone to *NSYNC, one of the most popular during the '90s pop groups that enjoyed a nine-year run before disbanding in 2004 and moving on to solo ventures. The quintet, composed of Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick, reformed in 2023 and appeared in one of YouTube's most unique talk shows, Hot Ones. The premise is guests appear and consume chicken wings and answer questions in ascending order of spiciness. Obviously, not a series you'll ever see vegetarians in. As with most music acts, tensions are inevitable, and one of them came from the most unexpected places in Star Wars.

Two of the most successful in Timberlake and Bass were initially pleased their secret cameos in 2002's Attack of the Clones cameo was cut, but "so butthurt" upon learning that Fatone, Chasez, and Kirkpatrick were tapped for small Jedi roles without them after they went to Lucasfilm's Skywalker Ranch and Industrial Light & Magic in the early 2000s. When host Sean Evans asked the group about what happened about their cameos, "Now we're getting to the nitty-gritty questions," Timberlake started. "A few of us, yeah," Chasez confirmed he, Fatone, and Kirkpatrick were chosen to train in some fight lightsaber/sword choreography.

"I remember us getting a call like, 'You're never going to believe what happened,'" Timberlake said. "Me and Lance were so butthurt." Bass revealed their parts got cut, too, prompting laughs from the group over the experience. Fatone went into detail about one of their cut scenes which included the climactic Battle of Genosis. "We were [SAG-AFTRA members]," he said at the time. "Usually, they have to pay the SAG rights to it. We only signed a confidential thing, but they had to cut us out of it. They put us in the wardrobe — I had a Padawan tail." Fatone noted Lucas directed them in the scene and later went to ask producer Rick McCallum for footage before getting declined.

Until Disney changes their minds, they'll continue to be "Tearin' Up the Hearts" (I butchered the name of the song. Deal with it!) of NSYNC fans as they continue to sit on it perhaps never seeing the light of day, like the original theatrical cut of the original trilogy. NSYNC's "Better Place" will be their first original song in 20 years and will be featured in Timberlake's latest film Trolls Band Together, when it releases on September 29th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!