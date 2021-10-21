Trolls: Kendrick, Timberlake, Thompson in NBC Animated Holiday Special

Four of the main stars of the Trolls franchise will return for NBC's Trolls Holiday in Harmony, with Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Kenan Thompson, and Rachel Bloom set for the half-hour animated musical special from DreamWorks Animation. Also joining them are alum Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Anderson .Paak, Anthony Ramos, Ester Dean, Walt Dohrn, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Karan Soni, which premieres on Friday, November 26th at 9 p.m.

In the special, as the holidays near, Queen Poppy (Kendrick) plans the first annual Trolls Kingdom Secret Holiday Gift Swap. Things take an unexpected turn, however, when she and Branch (Timberlake) draw each other's names. Meanwhile, Tiny Diamond (Thompson) comes down with a bad case of writers' block trying to think of a special holiday rap for his dad. The special, which includes four original songs, is written and directed by Sean Charmatz with Tim Heitz, Gina Shay, and Walt Dohrn serving as executive producers.

The DreamWorks' franchise includes 2016's Trolls and 2020's Trolls World Tour grossed a combined $392 million globally and $196 domestically at the box office. The popularity also spawned two original TV series, digital content, video games, and more. Trolls Holiday in Harmony will be available for purchase on digital and DVD on November 30. A digital soundtrack will be released by RCA Records on November 26 to coincide with the NBC special air date. Kendrick, who was nominated for an Academy Award in a supporting role in 2009's Up in the Air, can be seen in the HBO Max series Love Life, and also in the Netflix sci-fi feature Stowaway. Timberlake, who was also an Oscar nominee for Best Original Song "Can't Stop the Feeling" from 2016's Trolls, was in the AppleTV+ feature Palmer in 2020 and currently filming Reptile for Netflix. Thompson, who won an Emmy in 2018 for his work in Saturday Night Live, is still on the NBC weekly late-night variety series as well as stars on his self-titled sitcom Kenan. He'll be appearing in the upcoming Clifford the Big Red Dog for Paramount, Home Sweet Home Alone for 20th Studios, and Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk for Redbox. (Deadline Hollywood)