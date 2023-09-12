Posted in: MTV, streaming, TV | Tagged: mtv, nsync, taylor swift, video music awards

MTV 2023 VMAs: "Best Pop" Winner Taylor Swift Wants More from NSYNC

A reunited NSYNC presented Taylor Swift with the MTV VMA Award for Best Pop - but Swift wanted more intel on what's next for NSYNC.

We're about an hour or so into what we're assuming is going to be a 97-hour edition of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (they cut down a lot during re-airings), but it was one of the earliest awards given out that made some headlines as two generations of pop music came together for the Best Pop Award. Right off the bat, you can't go wrong with anything that starts out with Nicki Minaj. From there, the eyebrows continued to arch, and the jaws continued to drop as a reunited NSYNC (Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez & Chris Kirkpatrick) made their way onto the stage to present the award. After the crowd lost its collective s**t, the fivesome had a little fun onstage among themselves as they reflected upon their first VMA award win for "Bye, Bye, Bye" some 20 years ago. But them it was time to get back to the here and now. "A lot has changed over the past two decades, but one thing remains constant – a creative, boundary-pushing video leaves a lasting mark for decades," Bass shared as a lead-in to the nominees. While the category was stacked with a killer line-up of nominees that included Demi Lovato – "Swine," Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night," Ed Sheeran – "Eyes Closed," Miley Cyrus – "Flowers," Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire," and P!nk – "Trustfall," it would be Taylor Swift taking home the trophy for "Anti-Hero."

Apparently, just as shocked by the moment as most folks were (though NSYNC was dropping social media clues leading up to it), Swift would receive a friendship bracelet from Bass and congratulations from the band before putting the fivesome on the spot with what a lot of folks were thinking. "I had your dolls… Are you doing something? What's going to happen now? They're going to do something, and I need to know what it is. You're pop personified, and to receive this from your golden pop hands it's too much." Here's a look at a video posted by Timberlake on Instagram showing the five before taking the stage, followed by a look at them announcing Swift as the winner. Following that, we have a look at THR's post showcasing Swift's acceptance speech:

Taylor Swift's acceptance speech for winning the #VMA for Best Pop Video with her song "Anti-Hero" from her Midnights album pic.twitter.com/GCaD0VOdMO — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

