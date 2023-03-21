The Rookie Season 5 E18 Preview: Did He Say "Sergeant Tim Bradford"?!? With only hours to go until ABC's The Rookie returns to our screens, here's an eyebrow-arching preview clip for S05E18 "Double Trouble."

With only hours to go until ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie returns with S05E18 "Double Trouble," to say that a lot of Chenford fans have their eyebrows arched over what they've been seeing and hearing about the episode so far would be an understatement. On the plus side? They'll be getting a bigger focus on Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) & Tim (Eric Winter) than usual in this episode. On the negative side? We have the following preview clip (previously shown as part of the episode trailer), where Thorsen (Tru Valentino) makes a shocking discovery (which we actually spoil in the image below and didn't realize until after the fact – sorry). As much as that's gotten folks more than a little "curious" (that's being kind) about what goes down tonight – is there a possible silver lining? Because let's be honest – if you're running a show, are you really going to tip off the big shocker that far in advance? That said, it does have us curious about the "bigger picture" plan in play that would require Tim to play dead. Hmmm…

The Rookie S05E18 "Double Trouble" Overview, Images & More!

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 18 "Double Trouble": When Dim goes missing, Officer Chen (Melissa O'Neil) and Sergeant Bradford (Eric Winter), along with the CIA, set out to find him and enlist the help of Juicy. Guest starring is Lance Bass as himself. Now, here's a look at (now) two sneak previews, episode images & promo trailer for S05E18 "Double Trouble":

All eyes are on Tim and Lucy – and Dim and Juicy – when #TheRookie returns Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC! Did you spot creator @alexihawley as the interviewer? 👀 pic.twitter.com/1xGhIjhZsC — The Rookie (@therookie) March 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes slideshow teaser released last week for tonight's episode:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.