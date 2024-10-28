Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: NXT Halloween Havoc, recaps, wrestling

NXT Halloween Havoc Spooks AEW into Oblivion! The Chadster Reacts

The Chadster reviews WWE NXT's Halloween Havoc 2024, a spooktacular event that puts AEW to shame! Plus, Tony Khan haunts The Chadster's dreams again. 🎃😱💀

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed the heck up right now, because Halloween Havoc 2024 was so amazing that it's literally impossible for AEW to ever compete. 👻💀🎃 This premium live event was a masterclass in how wrestling should be done, and The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan has the audacity to even try to run a wrestling company after WWE NXT just schooled everyone on how it's done. 🏫📚

Let's start with the NXT North American Championship match. Tony D'Angelo proved why he's the Don of NXT by defeating Oba Femi in a Tables, Ladders and Scares Match. 🪜📊 The way The D'Angelo Family came together to help Tony D retain his title was just chef's kiss. This is how you book a stable, Tony Khan! Take notes! 📝😤

The tag team match between Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer and Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade was a thing of beauty. 💖👯‍♀️ The Chadster bets Tony Khan is kicking himself for not signing Giulia and Vaquer when he had the chance. Now they're showing the world what real wrestling looks like in WWE NXT. Auughh man! So unfair to AEW! 😫😂

Ridge Holland absolutely demolished Andre Chase in their Ambulance Match. 🚑🤕 This is how you book a monster heel, Tony Khan! The Chadster doesn't understand why AEW can't create compelling characters like this. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤🙅‍♂️

The Gauntlet Match for the NXT Women's North American Championship was a stroke of genius. 👑🏆 Fallon Henley winning the title from Kelani Jordan was a brilliant twist that Tony Khan could never come up with in a million years. The Chadster bets AEW fans are crying into their Kenny Omega body pillows right now. 😂🛌

And let's talk about that main event! 🌟🔥 Trick Williams retaining the NXT Championship against Ethan Page in a Devil's Playground Match was everything The Chadster could have hoped for and more. The intensity, the drama, the action – it was all perfect. Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about booking a main event like this. 🤯💯

The appearance of Bubba Ray Dudley at the end was the cherry on top of this perfect Halloween Havoc sundae. 🍒🍦 The Chadster bets Tony Khan is furious that he can't get legends like Bubba, whose podcast is a bastion of unbiased journalism, to show up in AEW. It just goes to show that real wrestlers know where the real wrestling is happening. 😎🏆

Speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster had another nightmare about him last night. 😰💤 In the dream, The Chadster was trick-or-treating in his neighborhood, dressed as Triple H (because who else would The Chadster dress as?). 🎭👑 As The Chadster went from house to house, he noticed that every single person handing out candy was Tony Khan in a different Halloween costume. 🎃👻

At one house, Tony Khan was dressed as a werewolf and howled, "Trick or treat! Here's some AEW merchandise!" 🐺🍬 At another, he was a vampire and said, "I vant to suck the ratings from your favorite show!" 🧛‍♂️📉 The Chadster tried to run away, but every street led back to more Tony Khans handing out AEW propaganda. 😱🏃‍♂️

The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, his White Claw clutched tightly to his chest. 🥵🍹 It's clear that Tony Khan is so obsessed with The Chadster that he's invading The Chadster's dreams now. When will it end, Tony Khan? When will you stop tormenting The Chadster? 😫🙏

Anyway, Halloween Havoc 2024 was an absolutely perfect show that proves once again why WWE NXT is the pinnacle of professional wrestling. 🏔️🌟 The Chadster can only hope that one day, Tony Khan will realize how futile his efforts are and just give up on AEW altogether. Until then, The Chadster will continue to be the voice of unbiased journalism in the wrestling world. 📰🎙️

