NXT is Once Again the King of Wednesdays With Total Ratings Victory

NXT once again scored a massive victory in the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars, pulling in more than 800,000 more viewers than any other wrestling show on TV Wednesday Night. Boosted by huge developments such as Karrion Kross giving up the NXT Championship and Breezango winning the Tag Team Championships, the show went on to its second victory in both ratings and viewership in as many weeks. It proved once and for all that NXT is the dominant show on Wednesday nights.

NXT Wins the Wednesday Night Wars Again

NXT scored a .24 rating in the 18-49 demographic, the same number as last week, putting them in 24th place for the night in the Top 150 cable shows, according to Showbuzz Daily. Eight hundred twenty-four thousand on average watched the show, down slightly from last week. The show faced stiff competition from NBA playoff games that technically didn't happen, but probably a lot of people tuned in, and they were too confused with changing the channel to NXT. Fox News' coverage of the Republican National Convention won the night, which is technically another victory for WWE since President Donald Trump got his start in the company and is a WWE HAll-of-Famer.

Sorry, AEW Dynamite. Better Luck Next Time

AEW Dynamite scored a .00 in the 18-49 demographic and 000,000 viewers, mostly because no episode of Dynamite aired on Wednesday. The show will air tonight instead. Supposedly it was pre-empted for the NBA playoffs, but I didn't see any NBA playoff games yesterday, did you? Personally, I think they were probably scared of going up against NXT again. In any case, a victory is a victory, and NXT won the night. The numbers don't lie.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Next week, NXT will take place on Tuesday instead of Wednesday as a result of the NHL playoffs. AEW Dynamite will air on Wednesday night and will probably win the ratings, but it won't be a fair victory since NXT won't be on that night.