Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor Hopes There Is Another (Season, That Is)

For "Star Wars" universe fans, the May 27th premiere of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi can't come soon enough. As one of the most beloved characters in the franchise, perhaps there could be more adventures ahead to be had beyond the six in the limited series' first season. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, director Deborah Chow, writer Joby Harold, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and star Ewan McGregor talk about the possibilities that could be in store if by chance the Mouse grants the spinoff series a second season for Disney+.

Will There Be a Season Two for Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi?

"Yeah, I don't know about it being a story beyond the story we're telling now," responds Harold, wiping away our suggestion as casually as Obi-Wan himself might inform a death stick dealer to go home and rethink his life. "With these things, we always think of it as a complete story with the beginning and a middle and an end. That's the tradition of those great mythic Joseph Campbell stories that this was born from and that George [Lucas] built. And so we very much thought of it in that way, as its own story, its own narrative, its own journey for this character between 'Episode III' and 'Episode IV.'"

Chow seemed pretty stern on the original plans. "It was definitely conceived as a limited series and it is one big story with a beginning, middle, and end. So that's the way we've always approached it," she said. "The approach has always been that it is one full story." Kennedy was more optimistic while borrowing a phrase from Sir Alec Guinness. "Everybody came together and had such an incredible time," she said. "Ewan had an incredible time. Hayden [Christensen] had an incredible time. So certainly from that point of view, everybody involved would love to see this not end. But we have to really spend our time asking the question: Why would we do it? If we were to decide to do anything more with the Obi-Wan character, we'd have to really answer the question why?"

As far as the star himself, it's kind of a rhetorical question if an actor would like more work. "It was made as a one-off limited series," McGregor explained. "And in a way, it does do what I wanted it to do in terms of bridging a story between III and IV and bringing me closer to Alec Guinness' Obi-Wan in 'A New Hope.' And so, for sure, that's true. Would I like to make another one…Yeah, I would like to make another one." Now we can all insert the Jim Carrey meme from Dumb and Dumber "So there's a chance." For more on McGregor's experience on the franchise from the prequels, changes going into filming the new series, tensions between Obi-Wan and Owen, and more, you can check out the entire interview here.