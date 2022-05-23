Obi-Wan Interview: Moses Ingram on Inquisitor Reva, Lightsabers & More

We have less than a week to wait until Disney+ and Lucasfilm debut the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Deborah Chow-directed and Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen starring "Star Wars" spinoff series focused on events between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Joining the iconic characters is a new face of evil in the galaxy far far away- Moses Ingram (The Queen's Gambit, The Tragedy of Macbeth) as Inquisitor Reva. The series During a recent press junket for Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ingram discussed how she got into and influenced the character of the Darth Vader subordinate, her lightsaber training, and her favorite "Star Wars" film.

Ingram explained the mysterious new character, Inquisitor Reva, and how costume designer Suttirat Anne Larlarb helped her embody the Dark side– "She's really smart and she plays the offense and she's always 10 steps ahead. She is a subordinate of Darth Vader and she's going to do everything she can to get the job done to the best of her ability. I think I was most intrigued by just her fervor for what she does… It's fun to be bad. The weaponry and the stunt work, once you get to a point where your body is confident doing the moves, that plays into it as well as the costumes, you know. Suttirat did such an amazing job building something that when you step into it, lends itself to a feeling."

Ingram had to go through lightsaber training and stunt training to prepare for the action set pieces and described how it was more challenging than expected, and the experience of working with "Star Wars" fans- "We trained for about four months before we ever even got to set. Every day, regular strength and cardio, and then three days a week of 'Jedi school' on top of that which, in the beginning, was a little intimidating. We're doing lightsaber work and, of course, he's [Ewan McGregor] been doing this for years. So he's like, flipping it and wielding it and I'm like, 'Oh, God, I'm never going to get it. I look terrible.' But, you know, if at first, you don't succeed, try and try again… This whole experience has far exceeded my expectations of what it might have been. I enjoyed just going to work every day. I feel like we had such a great working atmosphere and there were so many lifelong "Star Wars" fans who were living their dreams by working on this series. It's really nice to be a fly on the wall for other people's experiences of the thing as well. It far exceeded my expectations in the most beautiful way.

The Inquisitors became popular in Star Wars Rebels and now they're making the jump to live-action. Ingram had a big part in creating the look and essence of Inquisitor Reva and wanted to inspire young girls who may want to dress up as the character. She told journalists "I actually — big credit to (Deborah Chow) for welcoming me in and caring about my thoughts in terms of who Reva might be. The costume was already made. Her hair was different in the initial envisioning of the character. It was just something that my hair didn't do naturally, but Deb was so great about hearing me out on that and that's how we ended up with the braids. It's really important for me to do what my hair does. The hair was a big deal. I remember growing up and watching certain things with my brothers and 'You're not strong enough. It's for boys.' What's cool about this is you can fight like a girl and still be badass, which is pretty cool."

Finally, when the discussion of their personal favorite Star Wars movie or series came about Ingram decided to 'cheat' and reply " Obi-Wan Kenobi. Because it's attached to, now, so many moments and memories in my life similar to A New Hope for (Ewan McGregor). I feel like that would be my perfect answer.

Obi-Wan Kenobi also stars Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine, and Grant Feely. Directed by Deborah Chow, Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 27, 2022. Legendary composer and "Star Wars" franchise Hall-of-Famer John Williams is set to compose the theme for the series.