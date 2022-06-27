Obi-Wan Kenobi Honors Uncle Owen, Aunt Beru with Key Art High Honor

Even with Disney+ and Lucasfilm's Deborah Chow-directed and Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen & Moses Ingram-starring Obi-Wan Kenobi having wrapped up its run last week with one helluva Obi-Wan/Darth Vader face-off (and some possible hate-fueled closure), it's not too late to be handing out what we're thinking is the last round of character profile key art poster high honors. And as the tweet reads, this set honors the "Protectors"- Uncle Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton) and Aunt Beru Whitesun Lars (Bonnie Piesse). With the hope that we get word of a second season as soon as that whole "have to stay quiet for Emmys reasons" timeframe ends, here's a look at the two newest pieces of art:

In the following featurette, McGregor and Christensen look back on some of their favorite memories working in the "Star Wars" universe together. Following that, we have a look back at the official trailer for Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, with all six episodes currently streaming on Disney+:

Joining McGregor & Christensen are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine, and Grant Feely. The series taking place 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Director Deborah Chow moves from directing episodes of The Mandalorian to directing the entire run of the series with directorial "geek cred" that also includes American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. In April 2020, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts. Legendary composer and "Star Wars" franchise Hall-of-Famer John Williams is set to compose the theme for the series.