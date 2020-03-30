"October Faction" & "V-Wars": Netflix Ends IDW Series After One Season

IDW Publishing received a split decision from Netflix on the television front today. On the same day, they learned that Netflix was renewing its series adaptation of comic book series Locke & Key for a second season, the streamer also announced that V-Wars and October Faction will not be coming back for second seasons. Based on IDW Publishing's V-Wars franchise written by New York Times best-selling author Jonathan Maberry, the series of the same name was originally launched in December 2019. October Faction premiered in January 2020 and was based on the Steve Niles comic book – also from the publishing company.

October Faction and V-Wars Among Several Cancellations

The two series are only the latest in a line-up of series Netflix has given the cancellation notice to. Other series shuffling off the streamer's programming coil include Messiah, AJ and the Queen, Spinning Out, Soundtrack, Daybreak, and others. While the streaming service does not release rating data for its originals, each series' respective Rotten Tomatoes scores might give us a clue.

V-Wars ended its first season with a 56 percent and 96 percent ratings among critics and viewers, respectively. Though compared to October Faction, those are nearly The Umbrella Academy numbers: Faction ended its season with 33 percent and 49 percent ratings among critics and viewers, respectively.

V-Wars starred Ian Somerhalder as Dr. Luther Swann, Adrian Holmes as Michael Fayne, Jacky Lai as Kaylee Vo, Kyle Breitkopf as Desmond "Dez" Swann, Peter Outerbridge as Calix Niklos, Kimberly-Sue Murray as Danika Dubov, Sydney Meyer as Ava O'Malley, Kandyse McClure as Claire O'Hagan, and Laura Vandervoort as Mila Dubov.

The October Faction series starred Tamara Taylor (Bones, Altered Carbon, Lost, Justice League: Gods and Monsters) as Deloris Allen, J.C. Mackenzie (Molly's Game, The Wolf of Wall Street) as Fred Allen, Aurora Burghart (Sex Education) as Viv Allen, Gabriel Darku (Impulse, ReBoot: The Guardian Code, American Gods) as Geoff Allen, and Maxim Roy (Shadowhunters) as Alice Harlow. The series also starred Wendy Crewson (The Vow, Room), Megan Follows (Reign, Anne of Green Gables), and Stephen McHattie (Watchmen, Maurice Richard).

