Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: lionsgate, lionsgate tv, oldboy, Park Chan Wook

Oldboy: Park Chan-wook, Lionsgate TV Teaming for Series Adaptation

Park Chan-wook and Lionsgate Television are developing Oldboy for television - the first English-language series adaptation of the film.

Article Summary Park Chan-wook and Lionsgate TV are teaming up for an Oldboy series.

The show will be the first English-language adaptation of the iconic film.

The 2003 film Oldboy won a Grand Prix at Cannes and is a cult classic.

Negotiated by Bryan Weiser, Courtney Mock & Tara Joshi oversee for Lionsgate.

Fans of Park Chan-wook who are looking for more from the filmmaking mastermind beyond HBO's Robert Downey, Jr.-starring The Sympathizer are going to love what Lionsgate Television has to announce. The studio and renowned Korean filmmaker and television creator (alongside producing partner Syd Lim) are set to produce a television series take on Park's acclaimed film Oldboy – the first English-language series adaptation ever. A chapter of Park's "Vengeance" trilogy (along with Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance and Sympathy for Lady Vengeance) and adapted from a Japanese manga of the same name, the 2003 film follows a man who is released from prison after 15 years, only to find that he must find his captor in five days.

"Lionsgate Television shares my creative vision for bringing 'Oldboy' into the world of television," shared Park in a statement when the series news was first announced. "I look forward to working with a studio whose brand stands for bold, original, and risk-taking storytelling." Scott Herbst, EVP and Head of Scripted Development, Lionsgate Television, added, "Park is one of the most visionary storytellers of our generation, and we're excited to partner with him in bringing his cinematic masterpiece to the television screen. This series adaptation of 'Oldboy' will feature the raw emotional power, iconic fight scenes, and visceral style that made the film a classic."

In 2004, the original film would go on to become the first South Korean film to win the Grand Prix at Cannes – and has found itself on a number of lists when it comes to greatest movies of all time. In fact, the film's 20th-anniversary release in 2023 would see the film place in the top ten at the domestic box office during its opening week. Fans of Park also know the filmmaker from works such as The Handmaiden, Decision to Leave, Stoker & Thirst – and producing the film & television series takes on Snowpiercer. Stemming from a deal negotiated by Bryan Weiser, Courtney Mock, and Tara Joshi are set to oversee the project for Lionsgate Television. Park is represented by WME, Industry Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson, and Teller.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!