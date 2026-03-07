Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: chicago fire, Chicago Med, chicago pd

One Chicago Crossover Event Delivered, Had Challenges Along the Way

Viewers were treated to NBC's "One Chicago" crossover this week, but it wasn't easy making this year's three-show event a reality.

Article Summary The One Chicago crossover drew over 6 million live viewers, hitting season highs for Fire, Med, and PD.

This year’s crossover faced major production hurdles due to extreme cold weather in Chicago.

Filming included a marathon at the airport and during the Super Bowl to get all key cast together.

Despite challenges, One Chicago proves network TV event crossovers are still must-watch television.

The big "One Chicago" annual crossover event aired on NBC this week to great success, to the surprise of nobody. The three-hour event drew over 6 million viewers live across all their shows- Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD. Those are season highs and the best numbers the shows have seen in a year. It is also important to note that those numbers do not include streaming on Peacock. This is par for the course for the band of shows, which have consistently been among the most popular on network TV for years. But according to a Variety article, this year's crossover was tough to get in the can.

One Chicago Is Network Event Television Done Right

"Logistically, I think this was the toughest [we've ever done] because, in big part, due to when we shot it. This is one of the first times we've actually had to shut down production because it was too cold to shoot. It was insane," Rebecca McGill, EVP of Wolf Entertainment and co-EP of all "One Chicago" series, tells Variety. "We were supposed to shoot at the airport for five days in a row, and we ended up shutting down two days early, because the temperatures predicted for the next day were just unbearable. And literally, they were calling it Chi-beria. It was colder than Antarctica. You couldn't be outside."

They even had to film during the Super Bowl: "That was when we could get the actors for all of those big hospital scenes in the waiting room. They made a really nice day of it," McGill says. "There were the big screens and the monitors in the exam rooms had the Super Bowl on, so it was a fun way to watch the crossover promo during the game that NBC gifted us — as we were still shooting it."

I come and go with the "Chicago" shows, but "One Chicago" is when I check in the most. I plan on watching this year's version this weekend, and I am very much looking forward to it, as it always gives me warm, fuzzy feelings about network TV's past.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!