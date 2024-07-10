Posted in: Anime, Conventions, Crunchyroll, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Eiichiro Oda, live concert, manga, one piece, One Piece 25th Anniversary: Symphonic Voyage, San Diego Comic Con 2024

One Piece 25th Anniversary Symphonic Voyage Concert Set for SDCC 2024

The One Piece 25th Anniversary: Symphonic Voyage will be live at San Diego Comic-Con this month as part of the Crunchyroll Concert Series.

Toei Animation and Crunchyroll are teaming up at this year's San Diego Comic-Con to bring fans a mix of immersive One Piece activations that feature the showcase event, the One Piece 25th Anniversary: Symphonic Voyage. Produced especially for San Diego Comic Con 2024, the One Piece 25th Anniversary: Symphonic Voyage is a live outdoor concert experience celebrating Toei Animation's worldwide hit series One Piece as part of the franchise's global 25th-anniversary celebration. This once-in-a-lifetime One Piece experience will be performed by the San Diego Symphony at the iconic The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park and is free with open limited seating on a first-come, first-served basis to all San Diego Comic-Con badge holders.

Setting sail on Saturday, July 27, at 7:00 p.m., the One Piece 25th Anniversary: Symphonic Voyage with the 40+ piece San Diego Symphony will transport concertgoers on a 90-minute immersive voyage combining emotional soundscapes and aerial pyrotechnics based on some of the most memorable moments from One Piece, the epic series created by Eiichiro Oda and produced by Toei Animation—now anime's longest-running global phenomenon.

From 5:00 PM until an hour after the concert, attendees are invited to enjoy an assortment of activations that will deepen their love for One Piece with some of their favorite Straw Hats! Take on the Gum-Gum Punch Challenge with Luffy, snap a photo with Nami, and tickle the ivories with Brook and his piano!

Doors open at 5:00 PM, but all San Diego Comic-Con badge holders are welcome to line up at The Rady Shell starting at 4:00 PM on Saturday. Look for Toei Animation and Crunchyroll team members and signage at the Rady Shell for directions to the general admission line.

Plus, all weekend long from July 25 – 28 inside the San Diego Convention Center, X marks the spot for would-be-pirates at both the Toei Animation (#3635) and Crunchyroll (#4135) booths. Fans can check out exclusive in-booth One Piece programming and merchandise including a DIM MAK X ONE PIECE pop-up shop (#3635) and podcast stage (#4135). Step aboard the deck of a pirate ship and adventure across seascapes from the series—from Alabasta to Egghead Island and beyond!

"One Piece 25th Anniversary: Symphonic Voyage" Schedule

Saturday, July 27, 2024

The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

4:00 PM Line Starts

5:00 PM Doors Open

7:00 PM Concert Starts

8:30 PM Concert Ends

9:30 PM Venue Closes

Details are subject to change. Updates can be found on Toei Animation's social media channels and Crunchyroll News. For those who cannot attend San Diego Comic-Con, please check out both Toei Animation on its X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube Channel and Crunchyroll on its X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube Channel for updates offering fans all the greatest highlights.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!