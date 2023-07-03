Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Eiichiro Oda, English dub, one piece, Shueisha, streaming, Toei Animation

One Piece English Dub Streaming on Crunchyroll Beginning July 5th

The English dub of One Piece will begin streaming on Crunchyroll starting on July 5th, including the latest episodes as they become available.

After premiering the highly-anticipated 1,000th English dubbed episode of the iconically endless anime series One Piece at Anime Expo 2023 last night with Toei Animation, Crunchyroll hoisted the flags during its industry panel today to announce that the English dub will set sail to join its extensive streaming catalog starting July 5 and will be rolled out in scheduled batches in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. It seems the series will be here forever virtually everywhere.

English dub fans will be able to join Monkey D. Luffy and his crew's adventures following the Straw Hat Pirates' story up through the legendary Wano Country story arc. One Piece Episodes 1-964 of the English dub will arrive on Crunchyroll on July 5 along with English dub episodes 965-976 from Season 14 Voyage 7, which will stream for the very first time. New episodes of the English dub will release regularly on Crunchyroll moving forward as they are produced.

One Piece is a worldwide phenomenon that has been in continuous production since the series' Japanese broadcast premiere in 1999 and recently marked a major franchise milestone with its 1,000th episode in 2021. The English dub of One Piece began airing in 2004.

The English dub cast of One Piece includes the following voice actors:

Produced by Toei Animation and based on the top-selling manga title of all time, written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece features the epic quest of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates to find the "One Piece," the legendary treasure of the former King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger. One Piece's global pop culture status is the crowning achievement for this anime franchise, which encompasses theatrical films such as 2022's One Piece Film Red, home videos, video games, and an ever-expanding catalog of licensed merchandise that includes accessories, toys, novelties, furniture, housewares, and apparel.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!