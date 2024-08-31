Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: netflix, One Tree HIll

One Tree Hill: Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton React to Sequel Series News

One Tree Hill's Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton took to social media to respond to Friday's news about Netflix's interest in a sequel series.

On Friday, the word came down that original One Tree Hill stars Sophia Bush (Brooke Davis) and Hilarie Burton (Peyton Sawyer) were set to reprise their roles and executive produce a sequel series stemming from writer/executive producer Becky Hartman Edwards and Warner Bros. TV. Apparently, negotiations are underway with Netflix, with Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles (who is reportedly in talks to return as Rachel Scott) also on board as executive producers via their Chaos Machine production house and Emily Moss Wilson producing. Now, we're getting a chance to hear from Bush and Burton above the news, with both taking to social media to share a recent photo of the two of them with Danneel Ackles and Bevin Prince (Bevin Mirskey).

"What if you really can go back home?" Burton and Bush began their respective Instagram posts. "If there's an opportunity to team with brilliant creatives and build a space where all our friends can show off their talents? Own our history? Reclaim our turf? Honor our fans? Sign us up. There's only one 'Tree Hill,' after all. And you — the #OTHfam — have shown us that it's not just an idea. It really is the place where "everything's better and everything's safe."

The original series ran for nine seasons across The WB and The CW, with the long-running series also starring Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Bethany Joy Galeotti, Austin Nichols, Antwon Tanner, Paul Johansson, and many others over the years. Reports are that the series would focus on Brooke and Peyton and the drama they now face as parents to teenagers – which means we can expect some modern topics mixed with classic concerns about love, life, fitting in, and being true to who you are. Currently, Bush and Burton are the only original cast members set to return – though, as is the case with Danneel Ackles, there has been outreach to other original cast members (though DH reports that Murray is not interested in returning). Original series creator and executive producer Mark Schwahn will not be involved in the project, the news of which comes seven years after Bush, Burton, and other female cast and crew members on the original series accused Schwahn of sexual harassment. WBTV and Netflix declined to comment on the initial reporting, and it's important to remember that all of this is currently still in the development stage – but for fans, it's a matter of so far, so good.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!