Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Video Games | Tagged: River City Saga, River City Saga: Journey To The West, The Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese Literature

River City Saga: Journey To The West Launches in June 2026

River City Saga: Journey To The West will be released on PC (Steam), PS5, and Nintendo Switch on June 4, 2026.

Article Summary River City Saga: Journey to the West launches June 2026 on Steam, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Arc System Works reimagines the classic Journey to the West tale with a fast-paced River City Saga twist.

This roguelike action game features 80 Secret Skills, letting each run build new powers and strategies.

Play as Sun Wukong, then unlock Zhu Bajie and Sha Wujing, with River City characters appearing as allies and bosses.

Arc System Works has confirmed that River City Saga: Journey To The West will arrive on PC and consoles next month. Just in case you missed this one, the game will retell the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature, with the team putting their own River City spin on the story. While they haven't really shown off much of the game beyond the original announcement trailer, we now know the title well be released on PC via Steam, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on June 4, 2026.

Prepare For a New Era as River City Saga: Journey To The West Heads to the Tang Dynasty

It was the Tang Dynasty era. Demons ran rampant in this troubled world, offering no salvation. Sorrowed by such times, the Buddha established the 'Journey to Fetch the Scriptures'—a quest to retrieve sacred texts from distant Tianzhu using Buddhist teachings to bring salvation. Meanwhile, buried beneath a mountain lay a monkey. His name was Sun Wukong. Sealed away by the Buddha for causing chaos in Heaven, 500 years were about to pass.

Appearing before Wukong was the monk Tang Sanzang, who had set out on the Pilgrimage. The skilled Wukong became his disciple, joining the journey to protect Tang Sanzang and atone for his sins. Joined by the pig-like, cheerful and carefree Zhu Bajie and the earnest and serious monk Sha Wujing, Tang Sanzang and his party continue their journey westward today. The road to Tianzhu stretches a hundred thousand eight hundred miles. Now then, what kind of journey awaits them from here on out…?

A Roguelike Action Game Where You Grow Stronger with Each Run: Obtain Secret Skills from gods who randomly appear as you progress through the stages to boost your abilities and stats. With a whopping 80 different Secret Skills available, discover your ultimate build and mow down the swarms of enemies.

Obtain Secret Skills from gods who randomly appear as you progress through the stages to boost your abilities and stats. With a whopping 80 different Secret Skills available, discover your ultimate build and mow down the swarms of enemies. Master Three Different Fighting Styles: Start with the speed-focused Sun Wukong, and unlock the power-focused Zhu Baije and long-range-focused Sha Wuijing as you progress through the story.

Start with the speed-focused Sun Wukong, and unlock the power-focused Zhu Baije and long-range-focused Sha Wuijing as you progress through the story. Familiar Faces from the River City Series Join the Fray: River City series characters will make appearances, sometimes aiding Kunio's crew on their journey and other times standing in your way as bosses.

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