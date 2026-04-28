Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Lexar, microSDXC, SSD

Lexar Reveals Two New High-Capacity Storage Options

Lexar has two new options on the market for high-storage capacity drives, including a new portable SSD and a new microSDXC card

Article Summary Lexar unveils two high-capacity storage options: the 8TB Armor 700 Portable SSD and new Silver Plus microSDXC cards.

Lexar Armor 700 Portable SSD delivers up to 2000MB/s speeds, rugged IP66 durability, and broad device compatibility.

Lexar Silver Plus microSDXC offers up to 2TB storage, 255MB/s read speeds, and support for 4K video capture.

Lexar prices the 8TB Armor 700 Portable SSD at $1,000, while higher-capacity Silver Plus options are rolling out now.

Lexar revealed two new items on the way for your storage device needs, as they showed off a new SSD and a new microSDXC. First up, the new Armor 700 Portable SSD provides 8TB worth of storage on the go with a lightweight feel and multiple options to take care of massive projects, libraries, games, etc. Meanwhile, the new Silver Plus microSDXC is designed for smaller devices with portable means, primarily for gaming decks, video recorders, cameras, and more. We have details on both below, as SSD is on the market for $1,000, while the microSDXC has multiple options available now.

Massive Portable Storage To Be Found In The Lexar Armor 700 Portable SSD

The Armor 700 Portable SSD combines speed, durability, and up to a massive 8TB capacity, perfect for professional videographers, photographers, and content creators in the field and on the go. The drive delivers speeds of 2000MB/s max read/write, and its precision thermal design also keeps temperatures low even at top speeds, so performance is never sacrificed. It also features a dust- and water-defying IP66 rating and a rugged construction that withstands drops up to three meters. The Armor 700 Portable SSD is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, iPhone 15/16/17 series, gaming consoles, and more.

Serve Smaller Needs With The Silver Plus microSDXC UHS-I Card

The Silver Plus microSDXC card offers outstanding performance for an exceptional experience. The fastest 2TB microSDXC card available, the Silver Plus reaches read speeds of up to 255MB/s and write speeds of 180MB/s to support seamless recording of 4K video, and users can pair the card with the Lexar RW360 Dual Slot microSD/SD card reader to achieve its maximum read speeds, significantly reducing transfer times. With up to 2TB of reliable, durable, and compatible storage, the Silver Plus microSDXC card delivers the capacity needed for today's high-res media. The Silver Plus microSDXC card is compatible with select models from DJI, GoPro, Nintendo Switch, and Steam Deck. An SD adaptor offers even further compatibility. The new 2TB capacity will be available in 2027.

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